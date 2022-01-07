ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Fryer Crab Cakes

By Alyssa Rivers Jump to Recipe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air fryer crab cakes are an amazing appetizer that comes together in a snap! Each bite is tender, savory, and packed with all the crab flavor you crave!. Using...

Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake Recipe

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut,...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Cakes
Lifestyle
Recipes
Food & Drinks
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
backpacker.com

Cooking Bacon and Eggs in a Paper Bag Is Your New Camping Party Trick

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This hearty combo tastes even better in the woods than it does in the diner. Whip it up over a campfire, and you’ll not only impress your buddies–you’ll have a no-pot meal with zero cleanup (eat right out of the bag!). The paper won’t ignite if you make sure it’s wet before cooking–here, bacon grease does the trick–but it might smoke a bit. Try it with these two techniques: one for the trailhead, one for the trail.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES

