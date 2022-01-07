Golden Apple: Brainerd HS Counselor Writes Novel to Help Prevent Suicide

Individuals facing mental health crises could find comfort — and added anonymity — when they gain the option to text a suicide prevention hotline, local experts say. The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 voted to require phone companies to support the 988 number to allow people to reach an existing suicide prevention hotline. In November, the commission voted to require a texting option, too.
Mountain Communities – In continued preparation for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) adoption of 988 as the new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, 11-digit dialing is being implemented. However, callers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK...
According to the CDC, the number of trips for potential suicides by kids increased 31% in 2020, compared to 2019. Depression is the most common link to suicide, but where can these young victims get the help they need? Kevin Atwood from Foster’s Voice dropped by Local 4 to talk about the non-profit organization dedicated to helping others with depression and advocating for suicide awareness and prevention.
The Convergence Dialogue on Guns and Suicide Prevention recently released its final report on firearm suicide and innovative suicide prevention strategies to save lives. Five Dialogue participants discuss their collaborative experience and report findings.
As the calendar turns to the new year, people often look for ways to help one another. For some, this means working to reduce suicide — something that can be done through Utah’s “Live On” campaign. The statewide public-private campaign, which started in 2020, is aimed at educating and helping those who are struggling with their mental health.
Lancaster University has published a new suicide prevention strategy for the whole of the university to increase support for staff and student mental health and wellbeing. Changes had been made to the existing policy following a review, and “draws on Suicide Safer University guidance provided by Universities UK and suicide prevention charity Papyrus.”
Tallahassee, FL - In the first day of the 2022 Legislative Session, Florida’s lawmakers will discuss a senate bill on how sufficient the state’s suicide prevention systems are, and how to fund them. The bill—Senate Bill 478—was filed by Senator Jason Brodeur (R-Lake Mary). It aims to assess...
The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with Mental Health America of Greenville County (MHAGC) to sustain the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as both organizations work to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child wellbeing. “Our students have and continue to face unprecedented challenges in their...
Jackson County Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers recently hosted a training program aimed at suicide prevention. The training, called QPR training, or Question, Persuade, and Refer, is centered on reducing suicidal behaviors and saving lives by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. Kyle Nosbisch and Karla Gearing from Together For Jackson County Kids presented the information to 13 participants. Interfaith Program Director Lori Chown says they wanted to offer this critical training to their church partners, staff, and volunteers because knowing how to communicate with a person in a crisis is the first step in helping them. For more information you can email Kyle Nosbisch at kyle.nosbisch@co.jackson.wi.us.
Our mission is to save lives and reduce suicidal behaviors by providing innovative, practical, and proven suicide prevention training. We believe that quality education empowers all people, regardless of their background, to make a positive difference in the life of someone they know. Intended for people from all walks of life, QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) is an up to two-hour course designed to teach "gatekeepers" warning signs of a suicidal crisis and how to help. Gatekeepers can include friends, co-workers, supervisors, neighbors, parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, police officers, and firefighters, among many others. The process follows three steps: (1) Question if a person is considering suicide, (2) Persuade them to seek and accept help, and (3) Refer the person to appropriate resources.
No matter how bleak things seem, there’s always hope. It’s what make life worth continuing. In places like the Mansfield School District, students are working together to bring hope to each other through an organization known as Hope Squads. They are part of a national organization based out of Utah that works to prevent suicide through education, training and peer intervention.
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a type of personality disorder that affects about 1-3% of the population. People with BPD struggle with self-image, and their behavior and view of others can change quickly as they battle waves of sadness, anger, or anxiety. According to the National Institute of Mental Health,...
Resource-strapped call centers anticipate a burst of demand in July when the new 988 national suicide prevention hotline number goes live. But a lack of funds to help meet that demand is delaying efforts to publicize the service. The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 officially designated 988 as the three-digit...
September is Suicide Awareness Prevention Month. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. If you or someone you know needs help, callThe National Suicide Prevention Lifelineat 800–273-TALK (8255).
WASHINGTON — By July 16, 2022, there will be a nationwide hotline to help with mental health crises and suicide prevention. The move to designate "988" as a universal hotline for those in need was first approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. The plan created a two-year timeline to make the three-digit number operational nationwide, with calls routing through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
On average, approximately 130 Americans die by suicide each day. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been concern that stressors induced by the pandemic, such as social isolation, economic challenges, depression and limited access to healthcare services, would increase suicidal behaviors. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that overall suicide rates decreased during COVID-19, rates increased among young people and people of color, the latter of which were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
All four public high schools in Ascension Parish will hold viewings of the “My Ascension” suicide prevention documentary. Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and St. Amant High will hold their events in January at Malco Theatres in Gonzales. Donaldsonville High is planning an event in the City of Donaldsonville later this spring. All four events, which feature former Dutchtown High student Emma Benoit, will be free for students and their families as the Ascension Parish Government is using mental health funding to cover the costs.
