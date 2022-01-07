ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rep. Demings: ‘Florida can do better than Marco Rubio’

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Val Demings (D-FL) responds to Sen. Marco Rubio’s remarks...

Scott Gunnoe
5d ago

FYI people Val Deming was not elected as police chief of Orlando she was appointed after her husband who was police chief was elected to be the sheriff of Orange county Orlando Florida. she had no business being there to begin with the police department and the powers to be dropped the ball big time. this is a democratic control of office when there should have been an election held to see who should become the new police chief of Orlando Police department which is by no means is a small Town Police department. she neglected her duties as a police chief during her tenure the morale of the police department of Orlando was losing officers and community support under her command.

BUM INC
5d ago

Florida doesn’t need a far left woke political hack from Mickey Mouse land of make believe. She wasn’t made police chief in Orlando for being a great law enforcement officer !

Abdul-Haqq Qasim
5d ago

I was just thinking an angry black woman is just what the US Senate needs from Florida; and then I woke up in my red-state home; nightmare ended.

