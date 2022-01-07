ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dierk Bentley Lost His Beard and Gained His Balance in the Snow

wbwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before the new year Dierks Bentley shared this video of trying to ride his bike in the snow and film at the same time…spoiler alert – it...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CMT

Pics: Dierks Bentley, Chris Young and More Enjoy Their Snow Day

Dierks Bentley went over the river and through the woods on his bike – in the snow – on Thursday as inches of the fluffy white flakes piled up in Nashville. “Perfect biking weather,” Bentley posted on social media along with a video showing his precarious trek.
CELEBRITIES
wivk.com

Dierks Bentley Gets a Little Extra Time on His Hands

Originally Dierks Bentley was scheduled to kickoff his Beers On Me tour in Canada this week, but due to circumstances, the tour will now start next month on February 4th, in Missoula, Montana. So, when your plans change – what do you do if you’re Dierks Bentley?. You...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
iheart.com

New Year, New Look: Dierks Bentley Shows Off His New Mustache

"The #stacheis back! Thoughts??!" he captioned the post, which sees him donning long hair and a black beanie while hanging in the studio. He then went on to tease new music in addition to his new facial hair. "Using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now. Can't wait to get it out in 2022. Hope your new year is off to a good start.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1025.com

Dierks Bentley Falls Off Bike While Riding in the Snow

Nashville got hit with a wintry mix last week and many country stars took advantage of the snow, including Dierks Bentley. Bentley posted two videos to Instagram where he is seen riding a mountain bike through a snow covered wooded area. In the first one seen below things are going smoothly for the “Beers on Me” singer, he is even impressively maneuvering his bike through a narrow bridge, all while holding his phone in one hand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Big Country 96.9

Dierks Bentley Is Approaching His New Album With ‘Gratitude’ After Tough Two Years

When Dierks Bentley logs into a Zoom call with members of the Nashville media, he’s seated in the living room of a rustic cabin in Ashland City on the outskirts of Nashville, where he’s shooting the cover for his next album. It has those chic white walls that have become a staple in modern farmhouses, adorned with hanging cups in the kitchen and an antler lamp on the table sitting next to the singer. The aesthetic makes it clear that Bentley is going back to his country roots, approaching the new project with a renewed sense of appreciation for his career.
MUSIC
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Story Behind the Song: Dierks Bentley ft. Hardy and Breland, ‘Beers on Me’

Dierks Bentley’s latest hit “Beers on Me,” featuring Hardy and Breland began as a promotional idea that turned into a song. The superstar singer was writing with some of his frequent collaborators in Colorado when he had the idea to gift each fan a free beer during his upcoming tour. The concept became even more elevated when Bentley came across up-and-coming country trap artist, Breland, in an article in the local alt-weekly Nashville Scene, and was so awestruck by his talent that he picked up the phone and asked Breland if he’d be willing to collaborate on “Beers on Me.” Not even 24 hours later, Breland was in the studio working his magic on the track that’s now climbing up the Top 20 on the country charts. Below, Bentley shares the story behind “Beers on Me," in his own words.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One More Time#Movies#Nfsw
New Country 99.1

Dierks Bentley Opens New Restaurant In Downtown Denver

I'm a big fan of Dierks Bentley. I love his music and if his food is half as good as his music, this place is going to be pretty phenomenal. Country superstar Dierks Bentley has just opened his newest restaurant and bar in Colorado right across from Coors Field. Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row will feature southern-themed food and cocktails. The space was previously occupied by LODO'S Bar and Grill.
DENVER, CO
96.7 KISS FM

Dierks Bentley Tickets in Missoula Or Billings. Here’s How To Win

We're kicking off 2022 with a bang as Dierks Bentley is the first big country artist to perform in Montana and XL Country is proud to welcome him!. Dierks will bring his "Beers On Me" Tour to two locations. The first stop will be on Friday, February the 4th at the Adams Center in Missoula. Dierks and his crew will then take a trip down I-90 East and play Saturday night at the First Interstate Arena in Billings on February the 5th.
BILLINGS, MT
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Blake Shelton Really Leaving 'The Voice'? Here's What the Country Star Has Said

Now that The Voice has wrapped up season 21, it's time for the coaches to take a moment to enjoy the holiday season and focus on their other exciting projects. But while we wait to see if NBC renews the singing show for another installment, we'll be wondering about the future of one coach in particular, the one and only Blake Shelton.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
nowdecatur.com

Baby Announcement In Luke Bryan’s Family

Luke Bryan is about to have a new baby in his family. His niece, Jordan Eudy and her husband Clint are expecting. They were showered with online comments. Luke’s wife, Caroline, wrote that she was, “still emotional,” and Luke’s mother, LeClaire, who will be the great-grandmother, was so excited that she says she’s going shopping tomorrow for the baby.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy