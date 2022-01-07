RYAN’S FIRST DEER

During my vacation, while I was browsing on YouTube, I came across some live cams in Brownville Maine of deer being fed. The cams were put up by Richard McMahon at his non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer. The organization is his effort to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. The cameras are on 24-7, and I find them very fascinating to watch.

