ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

RYAN’S FIRST DEER

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST SALEM TOWNSHIP — Ryan Brooks, 9, was hunting in West...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Children’s Ranch Deer Hunt

On January 8, 2022, the Colorado River Municipal Water District hosted the second youth deer hunt of the 2021/2022 season for kids from a Texas Children’s Ranch. The hunters began the day to a cool and damp 46 degree morning. Five boys participated in the doe and spike hunt, which is a great management tool for controlling deer numbers and, more importantly, provides wonderful opportunities and experiences of the outdoors and hunting to those that might not normally get the chance to do so.
KIDS
97.5 WOKQ

Watch a Deer Fight Break Out at Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer

During my vacation, while I was browsing on YouTube, I came across some live cams in Brownville Maine of deer being fed. The cams were put up by Richard McMahon at his non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer. The organization is his effort to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. The cameras are on 24-7, and I find them very fascinating to watch.
BROWNVILLE, ME
Craig Daily Press

Craig’s deer neighbors: How do they stay warm?

For most of the Mountain West, heavy snow squalls and frigid winds mean staying inside, cuddling up under a blanket and possibly lighting the home’s fireplace in order to escape the cold. However, some of our furry friends outdoors may not be so lucky. It’s not uncommon to see...
CRAIG, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brooks
Person
Ryan
recordargusnews.com

JUST OUT AND ABOUT

Several Canada geese were seen in the water and along the snow-dusted banks of the Shenango River Friday in Riverside Park. According to the National Audubon Society, the Canada goose mainly eats plant materials, including grasses, aquatic plants, seeds and berries, and are typically within close distance of water and their food source.
ANIMALS
recordargusnews.com

2022 Eagle Fest

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Although the temperature was half of what it was last year for the Shenango River Lake Eagle Fest, which drew close to 1,000 attendees, it did not deter the wildlife enthusiasts Saturday at Chestnut Run Swim Beach and recreation areas surrounding the lake sponsored by the Shenango River Watchers. The second annual Shenango River Lake Eagle Fest […]
SOCIETY
mychamplainvalley.com

DEC: It’s illegal and harmful to feed deer in the winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may want to think twice before feeding white-tailed deer in the winter. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, it is actually illegal to intentionally feed wild deer and moose in New York. During the winter, deer have ways to feed...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Ryan S
WETM

DEC: It’s illegal and harmful to feed deer in the winter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — You may want to think twice before feeding white-tailed deer in the winter. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, it is actually illegal to intentionally feed wild deer and moose in New York. During the winter, deer have ways to feed...
ANIMALS
Z107.3

Watch a Deer Fight Break Out at Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry For Deer

During my vacation, while I was browsing through YouTube, I came across some live cams in Brownville Maine of deer being fed. The cams were put up by Richard McMahon at his non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer. It's his effort to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. The cameras are on 24-7 and I find them very fascinating to watch.
BROWNVILLE, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy