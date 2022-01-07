RYAN’S FIRST DEER

On January 8, 2022, the Colorado River Municipal Water District hosted the second youth deer hunt of the 2021/2022 season for kids from a Texas Children’s Ranch. The hunters began the day to a cool and damp 46 degree morning. Five boys participated in the doe and spike hunt, which is a great management tool for controlling deer numbers and, more importantly, provides wonderful opportunities and experiences of the outdoors and hunting to those that might not normally get the chance to do so.
