ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

The power of witness

Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

This year, I received one of the most meaningful Christmas presents I have ever received. It’s not very often that you get a gift that was over twenty years in the making. To explain, I need to give a little back story. When my mother turned fifty, my...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Society
City
Griffin, GA
Upworthy

The pope shared his advice for a happy marriage and he only needed three words

Living through 20 months of a worldwide pandemic has definitely taken a toll on everyone’s mental health. It’s also had a significant effect on marriages and families. A recent group of studies cited by PBS found that the pandemic has created a range of parental stressors, such as school closures, job losses and interruptions in care for children with chronic diseases.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
SFGate

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

ROME (AP) — The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute. Photos and video of the scene outside St....
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Norris
Griffin Daily News

Jesus Christ opened Heaven's door for us by His death on the cross

Q: My friends say that my Christian faith is hypocritical because I believe the Bible to be literal even when I say that Jesus is the door. They respond, “Does he have hinges?” What can I say to them? — C.H. A: Jesus opened Heaven’s door for...
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

Riches can take our minds off the things of God

Q: Why is it wrong for Christians to work for riches? — M.H. A: The Bible does not condemn wealth, but Jesus did speak of the deceitfulness of riches. Those who have great wealth may tend to feel independent, to rely on and trust in their riches rather than in God, it can be the stumbling block in surrendering their lives to Christ. This is the story of the rich young ruler (see Luke 18:18-23). This is why Jesus said that it is difficult for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God (see Luke 18:24-25). He knows the motives, thoughts and intents of the heart.
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

Being a Christian means giving our lives to Jesus

Q: Why does the Bible say that Christians should be a “peculiar” people? If my friends think I’m weird, they won’t have anything to do with me. How can that help me be a witness for Jesus? – B.D. A: The word “peculiar” can mean...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal
Griffin Daily News

God wants us to know He exists

Q: I’m a bit of a recluse. No one cares if I exist or not. I’ve even searched for God but I’ve come to the conclusion that God is elusive. It’s hard to know someone when they are never seen. – N.E. A: Most speculations...
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

God did not exclude Himself from human suffering

Q: If Jesus sits on His heavenly throne how can he possibly understand the immense suffering that people are experiencing in the here and now? – S.S. A: Jesus suffered on the cross more than any other person in human history. The details of how He suffered were predicted in the prophecies of the Old Testament. Yet He came down from His heavenly throne to suffer with mankind, and He did it all the way to the cross.
RELIGION
Griffin Daily News

When we open our minds to God’s Word, we open the door for the Holy Spirit

Q: What does it mean for a person to give their life to the Lord? – L.S. A: A police sergeant once asked what the secret was to living a victorious Christian life. While there is no magic formula, if one word could answer it the word would be “surrender.” To surrender means to give in or give up, to let someone else have power and control. While people do not like this idea, the truth is that to walk as a faithful Christian and follow the Lord, we must give up our wants and seek what God wants and live for Him and follow His commandments, praising Him along the way. Surrender comes when we believe that Christ will come into our lives and give us His mercy, love, and forgiveness.
RELIGION
thealpinesun.com

Witnesses to period of adjustment during pandemic

Many people have been affected over the course or nearly two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has proved to be challenging times for Jehovah’s Witnesses as they are now meeting virtually for congregational services and their door to door ministries have come to a halt. But, they adapted, and their ministries are continuing with a virtual platform, using phone calls, writing letters, and the use of Zoom to continue their personal ministries in their own neighborhoods.
ALPINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
eccalifornian.com

Ministry bears witness to change in outreach

Many people have been affected over the course or nearly two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has proved to be challenging times for Jehovah’s Witnesses as they are now meeting virtually for congregational services and their door to door ministries have come to a halt. But, they adapted, and their ministries are continuing with a virtual platform, using phone calls, writing letters, and the use of Zoom to continue their personal ministries in their own neighborhoods.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
psychologytoday.com

Bearing Witness to Others' Pain

Being present for tragic events in the lives of others has benefits for those suffering. Being present for tragic events in the lives of others has benefits for us. We cannot avoid tragedy in our lives, and how we get through it can change the effects of the aftermath. Tragedy...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy