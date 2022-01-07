The power of witness

Q: What does it mean for a person to give their life to the Lord? – L.S. A: A police sergeant once asked what the secret was to living a victorious Christian life. While there is no magic formula, if one word could answer it the word would be “surrender.” To surrender means to give in or give up, to let someone else have power and control. While people do not like this idea, the truth is that to walk as a faithful Christian and follow the Lord, we must give up our wants and seek what God wants and live for Him and follow His commandments, praising Him along the way. Surrender comes when we believe that Christ will come into our lives and give us His mercy, love, and forgiveness.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO