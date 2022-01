Blizzard conditions in Aspen meant slow, hard racing in the Colorado Ski League’s opening race on Saturday. Ferguson St. John led the way for the Eagle Valley men, winning the 5-kilometer skate by nearly a minute as four Devils finished in the top 10. Cyrus Creasy led Vail Mountain with his second place finish, and Sullivan Middaugh podiumed for the Huskies, finishing under 20 minutes, not normally a feat but certainly an accomplishment considering the conditions.

VAIL, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO