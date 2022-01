Hello my name is Joshua Jackson and this New Years I have created New Year’s resolutions to create new goals for myself. I have learned that these goals don’t have to wait until the New Year and that you can start these goals whatever time of the year. I learned that you can accomplish any goal but you have to be willing to work hard for it and that goals aren’t just going to happen. I feel like most people think like that everyday because some people make things look easy but now I realize that some of those people worked hard and created a routine of suffering.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO