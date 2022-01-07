Boys Varsity Basketball Put in Hutch by Eastchester

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after he attended an unlawful party in the middle of a COVID-19 lockdown. CBS news contributor Simon bates has more in this week's London calling.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lacking the votes to change filibuster rules, Senate Democrats are pushing ahead with a new strategy on their sweeping voting and elections legislation: launching debate short of assurance of a vote in order to force a public showdown over the key party priority. Senate Majority Leader...
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge’s ruling against Prince Andrew in a sexual abuse lawsuit Wednesday was bad news for the British royal. But it doesn’t say much about whether his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, will ultimately prevail in her civil suit, or even substantially increase the likelihood the case will wind up before a jury.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
(CNN) — A man entered the cockpit of an American Airlines plane in Honduras and caused damage while the aircraft was at the gate, the airline said in a statement. After doing damage, the passenger attempted to jump out of a window, American Airlines spokesperson Sarah Jantz told CNN.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would provide schools with 10 million Covid-19 tests every month as it urges districts to keep classrooms open amid a widespread shortage of testing kits. The White House said it would distribute 5 million rapid tests to schools every month as well as...
Comments / 0