Alpena, MI

WITH VIDEO: Taking care of yourself in 2022: Mind, body and spirit

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA — Finding inner calm amid the chaos around us hasn’t been easy, especially for the past two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Calm in the Storm can help. The newly opened wellness space inside Massage Works Natural Health Center allows for workshops and classes for kids and adults, mindfulness,...

Knowridge Science Report

How sleep deprivation affects your mind and body

Sleep deprivation, also known as sleep insufficiency or sleeplessness, is the condition of not having adequate duration and/or quality of sleep to support decent alertness, performance, and health. It can be either chronic or acute and may vary widely in severity. Sleep deprivation effects include increased risk of physical illness,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The constant pressure to ‘love yourself’ is exhausting

Like clockwork, the mark of a new year has transformed my targeted ads across all social media platforms. From YouTube to Instagram, adverts for weight loss programmes, coaches, supplements and hacks wedge themselves between every piece of genuine content on my feed. It’s the most body-conscious time of the year.This far into my social media life (about 11 years), it’s to be expected. January is the diet industry’s most popular month. Google searches for “diet” have spiked over the last 30 days along with signups for online workouts, and companies have the opportunity to weaponise all the festive eating we...
FITNESS
ocmomblog.com

Learning To Care For Yourself As Well As Others In 2022

If you have already given up on your New Year’s Resolutions, you are not alone. However, there’s still time to make up for the false start. One of the best solutions is to start taking care of your health and happiness, especially if you are used to helping loved ones.
nachicago.com

Body Mind Spirit Expo Returns to Northlake

The Body Mind Spirit Expo will share a weekend of shining insights and life-affirming wisdom, March 5 and 6, at the Midwest Conference Center, in Northlake. Visitors will enjoy informational learning sessions featuring everything from intro-level readings to symbols and angel guidance and much more. Then, save time to enjoy more than 100 vendors in an expo filled with some of the nation’s finest psychics and mediums, the best in alternative health, wellness tools, products and resources.
NORTHLAKE, IL
ABC 4

Invest in yourself to help keep your mind healthy in 2022!

(The Daily Dish) BetterHelp is a customized online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat sessions with your therapist. It’s available so you don’t have to see anyone on camera if you don’t want to. The best way to think about therapy is through analogies:
YOGA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Give Yourself a Self-Care Reset with Tips from Dixie Lincoln-Nichols

Self-care connoisseur and beauty entrepreneur Dixie Lincoln-Nichols is adept at coaching clients in how to find their most fulfilling lives. Here’s her input on using the turning of a new year towards the tending of a healthier, happier you. Reconsider Resolutions. Does the tradition of starting a new year...
LIFESTYLE
elgintx.com

Mind, Body & Spirit Yoga Class by Patti at the Elgin Recreation Center

Join us for a Mind, Body & Spirit Class on Wednesdays from 9:00AM - 10:00AM. This class combines Reiki, Ayurveda and a mix of yoga and gentle stretching techniques and will adapt and evolve with patron feedback. Reiki is a holistic way to connect an individual's life forces within, that is warm and nurturing and gives a person the ability to connect to their inner life forces. Ayurveda, the lesser known sister science of yoga, is based on the belief that health can be achieved on a mind-body balance for life time wellness. Ayurveda and Yoga come from the same philosophy but Ayurveda focuses on the goal of living correctly or "Dharma", health and wellbeing, while Yoga focuses on the goal of enlightenment or "moksha" plus spiritual enlightenment. Patti is a Certified Health and Life Coach, plus Certified as a Reiki Master/Sensei, Ayurveda Specialist, RYT 200 hour Yoga Instructor, plus Restorative Yoga and Chair Yoga instructor and currently CPR, AED and First Aid Certified.
ELGIN, TX
963xke.com

Experts: What ‘Dry January’ Can Do for Your Body, Mind

Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward.
LIFESTYLE
shawneemissionpost.com

Women: Take time to take care of you this year

There’s never been a better time to be a woman. They run fortune 500 companies, are major influencers in politics, play professional sports and even grow tiny humans. With the busy and fulfilling lives they lead, women usually do a great job taking care of everyone else. But when it comes time to take care of themselves — often women put themselves at the bottom of their priority lists. Here are some tips to help you make time for your well-being in 2022.
HEALTH
Terri Kozlowski

Why It's Helpful to Clear Your Mind to Center Yourself

Having the skill to clear your mind allows you to get quiet & go within to hear the whispers of your soul. Clarity comes by quieting the egoTerri Kozlowski. Have you seen Matrix Resurrections? I saw it with my family over the holidays, and we enjoyed it. One line the franchise repeats in each movie is to clear your mind. But want does that mean? The film refers to the ability to see through what you think is real. To be open to infinite possibilities, even ones you feel are unrealistic.
Bill Abbate

Nourishment for Your Body and Mind

It is as natural for a child to grow physically into an adult as it is essential they grow intellectually to become productive members of society. As we feed the body to grow and mature, we must also feed the mind. But what happens when we reach adulthood? Is it possible we often malnourish the body and the mind?
artofhealthyliving.com

Habits to Adopt to Benefit Your Mind, Body, And The World In 2022

Every year, we make new year’s resolutions that we hope to follow to become better people, both professionally and in our personal lives. After almost two years with the COVID-19 pandemic, changing for the better almost takes on new meaning as we strive to stay happy and healthy during the toughest of times.
HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: Self-care tips for the new year

In this Maryland Peace of Mind segment, with a new year comes new challenges related to the ongoing pandemic and mental health. Dr. Gina Magyar-Russell, licensed psychologist and professor of psychology at Loyola University Maryland joins us to provide tips on how to practice self-care.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

IT'S ALL CONNECTED: Oral Health, your mind and your body.

There are many reasons why your gums are bleeding or your tooth hurts: tooth decay, infection, teeth grinding, or abnormal bite. We spoke with Dr. Jamie LaViola of Dental Masters of Alexandria today about symptoms that many disregard...could signal big problems!
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Fitness Expert Shares Transforming Your Body Starts in Your Mind

Transforming your body is a lot more than diet and exercise. Fitness expert Jennifer Jacobs shares that it starts in your mind. She shares several tips that have helped her many clients to transform their lives, including learning how to prioritize yourself and start every day on the right foot.
WORKOUTS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS

