WITH VIDEO: Taking care of yourself in 2022: Mind, body and spirit

Join us for a Mind, Body & Spirit Class on Wednesdays from 9:00AM - 10:00AM. This class combines Reiki, Ayurveda and a mix of yoga and gentle stretching techniques and will adapt and evolve with patron feedback. Reiki is a holistic way to connect an individual's life forces within, that is warm and nurturing and gives a person the ability to connect to their inner life forces. Ayurveda, the lesser known sister science of yoga, is based on the belief that health can be achieved on a mind-body balance for life time wellness. Ayurveda and Yoga come from the same philosophy but Ayurveda focuses on the goal of living correctly or "Dharma", health and wellbeing, while Yoga focuses on the goal of enlightenment or "moksha" plus spiritual enlightenment. Patti is a Certified Health and Life Coach, plus Certified as a Reiki Master/Sensei, Ayurveda Specialist, RYT 200 hour Yoga Instructor, plus Restorative Yoga and Chair Yoga instructor and currently CPR, AED and First Aid Certified.

ELGIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO