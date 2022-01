The Bossier Bearkats opened defense of their District 1-3A title with an 83-33 rout of North Webster Tuesday night in Springhill. Joseph Manning led Bossier (14-5) with 21 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 in the first half as the Bearkats rolled to a 54-14 lead. Three other...

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO