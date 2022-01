SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers scored off deflections and with screens. They scored off no-look passes, on the power play and even shorthanded. Like they almost always do, the Panthers scored a ton Tuesday to blow out another quality opponent in Sunrise. Florida scored twice early and then three times in the second period to beat the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, for their sixth win in seven games since the NHL season restarted last month following a brief pause brought on by rising COVID-19 cases across the league.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO