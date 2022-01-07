ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamb Checkoff Reaches Consumers Through Digital Platforms

 5 days ago

The American Lamb Board (ALB) provides educational resources and information to consumers largely through digital platforms. Traditional print brochures serve as a foundation of checkoff-funded information, but many key audience targets are seeking information on a digital device in the palm of their hand. “Videos, photos and virtual events...

Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
insideradio.com

Radio Reaches Working Women Planning Major Consumer Purchases.

Multiple sources, from the Harvard Law Review to Forbes to Nielsen, support the long-term understanding that women control 70% to 80% of all buying decisions and even more influence those decisions. Despite job loss and household financial disruptions since the beginning of the pandemic, working women are still an unstoppable force driving the U.S. economy.
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

PokerFi: The new digital poker platform with multiple NFT launches in January

You may have heard about the furor caused in the world in the last 2 months, one of them is the Metaverse and the other one is one word and 3 letters: NFT. If you do a google search now, you’ll see that these words are among the most searched topics on the internet. Since the day 10/28/2021 when Big Tech Facebook announced its definitive entry into this technology, companies that already had Metaverses and NFT games on their platforms, had their assets exploded in the evaluation. But you may be wondering: Yes, this is not new what poker has to do with it?
GAMBLING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Unifimoney Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform to Offer Digital Wealth Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifimoney, a turnkey digital wealth management platform, today announced its availability within the Q2 Innovation Studio, making its trading platform pre-enabled to 450+ financial institutions (FIs) on the Q2 digital banking platform. As banks and credit unions embrace innovative fintech services to better...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Digital payments platform P97 Networks secures $40M credit facility for growth

Houston-based mobile commerce platform P97 Networks has secured $40 million in venture debt financing to grow. P97 Networks obtained the venture debt financing from an affiliate of Austin-based Peak Rock Capital, a middle market private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments. Don Frieden, founder, president and CEO of...
HOUSTON, TX
Seeking Alpha

Qiagen strengthens portfolio for digital PCR platform with new collaborations

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) announces new additions to the growing number of applications for QIAcuity, its ultrasensitive digital PCR platform. The company has entered into two new collaborations that extend the QIAcuity ecosystem:. A collaboration with Atila BioSystems to provide non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) solutions to QGEN's dPCR franchise. NIPT requires only...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Babylon acquires Higi to extend its digital-first health care platform

PALO ALTO, CA — Babylon announced the closing on December 31, 2021 of its acquisition of Higi SH Holdings Inc. (Higi). Combining Babylon’s highly-scalable technology platform with Higi’s remote monitoring capabilities — via its Smart Health Stations conveniently located within 5 miles of 73% of the U.S. population, at-home connected devices, and 50-state clinical network — will help Babylon in its mission of reengineering every touch point in the healthcare continuum. The combined company will provide a more holistic, end-to-end solution to meet the needs of payers, providers and retailers on the front lines of care delivery.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payment Orchestration Platform CellPoint Digital Raises $25M

Global payment orchestration platform CellPoint Digital raised $25 million from Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The fresh infusion of capital will be used to help CellPoint Digital expand on a global level while strengthening its recent move into...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

The Rising Tide of Digital Platforms in 2022 Featured

As the global economy embarks on a strong recovery post-pandemic, the transition to digital platforms is gathering speed. With the acceleration of video streaming services, advent of employers adapting to a remote workforce, and proliferation of video conference meetings as the new normal for the foreseeable future, an urban structural transformation will emerge, spreading population centers and work to smaller cities, peripheral suburbs and rural areas. Trillions of dollars are now being invested in connecting this new society through digital infrastructure. This, in turn, is driving needed change in telecom infrastructure, further accelerating the 5G expansion for 2022.
INTERNET
pulse2.com

SaaS Blockchain Orchestration Platform Company Cion Digital Raises $12 Million

Cion Digital recently announced it raised $12 million in seed funding. These are the details. Cion Digital — the developers of the first enterprise SaaS blockchain orchestration platform — recently announced it has closed a $12 million Seed Capital raise. The capital will be utilized for expanding R&D resources and accelerating the rollout of crypto financing and payment solutions tailored for Financial Services companies (Lenders, RIA’s, Banks and Neobanks) and Big Ticket Retailers (Auto, RV/Marine, Jewelry and Luxury Goods) and to expand the capabilities of the firm’s proprietary Blockchain Orchestration Platform for other industries.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Transparency is vital for earning digital trust of banking consumers

Companies are more optimistic about consumers' trust in their technology than consumers are. PYMNTS report findings point to the importance of transparency for banks in building digital trust. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
ECONOMY
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Digital Lending Platforms Market Size Undergoes Extraordinary Growth

The global digital lending platform market size is projected to reach $20.31 billion by 2027. The global digital lending platform market size was valued at $5.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $20.31 billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027.
MARKETS
WWD

NFT Platform Rarible on Emerging Technologies, Digital Asset Growth

Rarity holds a lot of clout in retail — but these days, it takes form in NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, traded in online marketplaces offering eccentric digital works of art and modern-day collectibles. Sales of NFTs reached $25 billion in 2021, compared to $94 million the year prior, according...
RETAIL

