Julius Randle and New York Knicks is deemed as one of the most unfruitful relations in the 2021-22 season. A relationship that started with utmost love and respect in the previous season has seen the tables turning rapidly. Moreover, it has reached an extend where the Madison Square Garden fans are desperate to pick upon their marquee scorer every now and then, which is surely not taken well by coach Tom Thibodeau.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO