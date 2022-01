Private hospitals could earn up to £90 million a month for being on standby to help the NHS in England as it grapples with Omicron over the next three months.The three-month agreement sees private healthcare staff and facilities put on standby to support the NHS should Covid cause unsustainable levels of hospital admissions or staff absences.When the deal was announced on Monday, health officials did not disclose the sum to be paid to the independent sector.But it has since emerged that the private hospitals will earn a minimum of between £75 million and £90 million per month, which they will...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 HOUR AGO