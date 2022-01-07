ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Plans to Relax 'Three Red Lines' to Encourage State-Led Property M&A - REDD

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese policymakers plan to exclude debt accrued from acquiring distressed assets when calculating property developers' compliance with the "three...

money.usnews.com

AFP

Millions more locked down as China battles Omicron spread

Five million residents of a central Chinese city were confined to their homes Tuesday while another megacity shuttered all non-essential businesses, as the country battles a spate of coronavirus outbreaks including from the Omicron variant. The Chinese territory of Hong Kong is battling its own Omicron outbreak that began with returning airline crew.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

China to ease debt rules for state-led distressed M&A - source

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will make it easier for state-backed property developers to buy up distressed assets of debt-laden private peers, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday, another step by policymakers to avert a liquidity crisis in the sector. State-owned developers acquiring distressed assets will not have those...
ECONOMY
techstartups.com

China’s largest private education provider New Oriental laid off 60,000 people following Chinese government’s crackdown on the education sector

The announcement rippled through the Chinese education sector and wiped billions of dollars off the market value of publicly traded education firms in Hong Kong and New York. Now, the sweeping overhaul of China’s education industry is taking a toll on China’s largest private education provider, New Oriental.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Walmart gets taste of the Lotte treatment in China

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walmart’s (WMT.N) long run in China is in danger of coming to a slow, painful end. A broader diplomatic fracas over Beijing’s controversial policy toward Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region may be translating into a steady stream of minor but draining regulatory scraps for the $400 billion retailer.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Central Bank Makes Biggest Weekly Cash Withdrawal Since Nov

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank injected minimal cash via short-term loans into the banking system on Friday, effectively withdrawing most of the liquidity support lent towards end-2021. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos, compared with 110 billion yuan...
ECONOMY
Polygon

China’s gaming crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business

The Chinese government’s ongoing freeze regarding video game licenses has shut down 14,000 gaming-affiliated companies in that nation, the South China Morning Post reports, consolidating that market further in larger companies and conglomerates even as it causes them to lay off workers and look overseas for business. The licensing...
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Hilton opens 400th property in China

Hilton has opened its 400th Chinese hotel, with the unveiling of a property in the northeastern city of Lanzhou. The Hilton Lanzhou City Center is the first property under the Hilton Hotels and Resorts brand in Gansu Province, and is located in the city’s central business district, with features including a top floor lobby with views of the Yellow River.
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Manufacturing Momentum Intact Amid Property Slump

(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in December, providing some relief to Beijing as the world’s second-largest economy continues to struggle with a property market slump. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.3, beating the median estimate of 50, the National Bureau of Statistics...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. Under new "patriots only" political rules also imposed by Beijing, the city's legislature has been cleared of any opposition.
CHINA
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD

