ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Financials, energy stocks lead rebound in Australian shares

By Harshita Swaminathan
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded on Friday from previous session's tech-driven sell-off, with financials and energy stocks leading gains, while James Hardie slumped after the world's top fibre cement maker ousted its chief for breaching code of conduct.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1.3% higher at 7,453.3, but was largely flat this week. The benchmark index tumbled 2.7% on Thursday.

Global markets attempted to recover on Friday from the previous session's battering, sparked by the potential for sooner-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The sell-off saw investors dump shares of companies that don't do well in a higher-rate environment such as the technology sector.

"After the heavy sell-off yesterday, the paring back of some losses may seem to be playing out," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading platform IG.

Financial stocks (.AXFJ) rallied 1.9% after having slumped 2.3% on Thursday, led by the country's four largest lenders climbing between 1.3% and 2.7%.

Energy stocks (.AXEJ) jumped 2.2% as crude prices inched up on supply worries amid the political unrest in Kazakhstan coinciding with a drop in production from Libya.

The tech sector (.AXIJ) rose 1.1%, despite a poor show overnight on the Nasdaq (.IXIC), recovering slightly from the previous session's beating where it saw its worst day since March 2020. Buy-now-pay-later leader Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) added 3%.

James Hardie Industries (JHX.AX) was the biggest drag in the benchmark as shares sank 4.1%. The company said Chief Executive Officer Jack Truong was fired on his work-related interactions over the last several months "extensively and materially" breaching the company's code of conduct. read more

Meanwhile, the takeover battle for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (API.AX) ended as it accepted Wesfarmers' A$763.6 million ($546.9 million) bid after top grocer Woolworths Group , which had made a superior offer, backed out.

Australian Pharmaceutical, which is not a part of the benchmark index, plunged 12.4%, while Wesfarmers advanced 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) edged down 0.1% to 12,970.65.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Stock#Financials#Kazakhstan#Political Unrest#S P#Axjo#The U S Federal Reserve#Ig#Axfj#Axej#Nasdaq#Ixic#Wesfarmers
investorsobserver.com

Markets Rise Tuesday as Energy Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs

During trading Tuesday, 48 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 62 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.79% so far today while the Dow is up 0.38%, the Nasdaq is up 1.32%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.95%. Stocks are higher Tuesday...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Tech leads equities’ rebound as Powell sticks to script

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. Bonds have also steadied after beginning...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.59% higher to $1,064.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.41% to 15,153.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $179.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Oil rises 2% on U.S. crude drawdown, weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, a weaker dollar and easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude inventories fell 4.6 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World stocks bounced on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures are surging but still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates. Data showed the U.S. consumer price index surging...
STOCKS
ABC News

Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS How to play the Fed with sectors

Jan 12 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. HOW TO PLAY THE FED WITH SECTORS (1315 EST/1815 GMT) Now that the market has accepted the Federal Reserve will raise rates this...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE hits two-year high as miners drag index up

A roaring performance from London’s mining giants helped push the capital’s main index to its highest close in almost two years on Wednesday.After briefly pushing above 7,560 points, the FTSE 100 ended the day on 7,551.72, a rise of more than 60 points, and 0.8% higher than where it started the day.It is the highest closing score that the index has managed to reach since January 24, 2020, a day when the director general of the World Health Organisation called Covid an “emergency in China” which “has not yet become a global health emergency.”“It may yet become one,” he prophetically...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. companies saw modest growth in late 2021, Fed survey shows

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of last year, with American firms saying growth continues to be constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages while prices exhibited "solid growth," a survey conducted by the Federal Reserve showed on Wednesday. "Although...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar retreats after U.S. inflation data

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Wednesday as data showing U.S. inflation was within expectations dented the dollar and prompted buying from investors who seemed to have priced in the Federal Reserve's likely interest rate hike trajectory. Spot gold was last up 0.2% at $1,826.13 per ounce by 13:04...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy