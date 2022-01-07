Aehr Test Systems' (AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 10, 2022 8:15 AM ET. Cory Kasimov - JPMorgan Chase & Co. All right, good morning and once again, welcome to the 40th Annual and unfortunately second time virtual, JPMorgan Health Care Conference. My name is Cory Kasimov, I'm the senior large cap biotech analyst and it's my pleasure to introduce Moderna and CEO, Stephane Bancel, who really needs no introduction. Please note that following this presentation, we will move right into a Q&A session where you can send in questions via the little blue Ask a Question button on your conference portal. And if it's easier, you can also e-mail me questions as well and we'll do our best to work them into the conversation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO