Rooney Mara to Star in Audrey Hepburn Biopic From Luca Guadagnino at Apple

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Rooney Mara is set to star in and produce a biopic about one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, Audrey Hepburn, an individual with knowledge of the project confirmed to TheWrap. Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”) will direct the film that has landed at Apple Studios to...

