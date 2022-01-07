Hoptown Chronicle exceeds NewsMatch goal

For the second year in a row, Hoptown Chronicle has exceeded its goal for NewsMatch, the nation’s largest grassroots fundraising campaign to support nonprofit news.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Hoptown Chronicle raised $14,862 — exceeding its goal of $14,000. During the campaign, 187 donors contributed, up from 165 last year. Of the total, $14,000 is eligible to match dollar for dollar, bringing the funds raised to $28,862.

“The funds generously donated to Hoptown Chronicle during our NewsMatch campaign and throughout the year make it possible for us to provide the community with important, fact-based reporting,” said founder and editor Jennifer P. Brown. “And meeting our goal for the second consecutive year puts us in a solid position to continue this work in 2022.”

Launched in 2019, Hoptown Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) news organization that is committed to covering issues that are often overlooked or misunderstood and puts a special focus on public policy and community issues affecting Hopkinsville.

Local stories are published daily at hoptownchronicle.org and delivered to subscribers of our free email newsletters (sign up here). We also connect with readers via social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. A partnership with Kentucky’s seven public radio stations also allows us to keep readers informed of important state news.

NewsMatch is managed by the Institute for Nonprofit News, a nationwide network of more than 300 independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organizations. Throughout the year, local and national foundations provide gifts to the Fund for Nonprofit News, hosted at The Miami Foundation. The fund then matches individual donations made to a select group of nonprofit newsrooms during the year-end NewsMatch campaign, up to the $14,000 cap.

NewsMatch is generously supported by Democracy Fund, Knight Foundation, the Meta Journalism Project, the Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust, Google News Initiative, Inasmuch Foundation, the Independence Public Media Foundation, the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Loud Houd, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, the Present Progressive Fund at Schwab Charitable, Sarena Snider, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and the Wyncote Foundation. Dozens of local and issue-based funders are also secured by newsrooms, increasing the pool of match funds during the year-end campaign.