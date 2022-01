US Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell hints that a faster increase in inflation may negatively affect the recovery of the US labor market. The bank will be forced to raise interest rates to stop inflation in the era of the epidemic. These concerns helped the price of the EUR/USD currency pair to move up to the resistance level 1.1378 at the time of writing the analysis and before the US inflation figures were announced. Despite the currency pair's gains, the euro still lacks strong momentum factors compared to the pound sterling against the dollar. European countries are still suffering from epidemic restrictions, and health reports indicate fears that Europe will be a strong active focus for the new Corona variant.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO