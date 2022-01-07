South Central jumps on Monroeville early in win

MONROEVILLE — Visiting South Central outscored the host Monroeville girls basketball team by 18 points in the first half of Thursday’s 55-35 win in a Firelands Conference game inside the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

The Trojans (5-7, 3-4) led 10-5 after one quarter, but used a 20-7 scoring edge in the second quarter to open up a 30-12 halftime lead. They added a 13-8 advantage in the third quarter to extend the lead to 43-20 entering the final eight minutes.

South Central was led by Angela Williams with 17 points. Grace Lamoreaux and Kendyl Beverly each added 14 points for the Trojans.

Graisyn Yoder scored 11 points and Mallory Roeder had eight for the Eagles (4-6, 2-4).

Monroeville visits St. Paul on Saturday, while South Central hosts New London next Friday.

SOUTH CENTRAL (5-7, 3-4)

Bailey Swander 1-0—3; Kendyl Beverly 5-4—14; Angela Williams 7-2—17; Annie Cook 0-1—1; Cierra Trotter 2-0—4; Grace Lamoreaux 6-0—14; Karlee McAvoy 1-0—2. TOTALS 22-7—55.

MONROEVILLE (4-6, 2-4)

Kaylee Evans 1-0—2; Avery Stanley 1-0—3; Mallory Roeder 2-2—8; Lilly Barman 0-2—2; Ava Krueger 2-1—5; Grace Stieber 0-2—2; Graisyn Yoder 4-3—11; Hannah Lyons 1-0—2. TOTALS 11-10—35.

S. Central 10 20 13 12 — 55

Monroeville 5 7 8 15 — 35

3-point FGs: (SC) Lamoreaux 2, Williams, Swander; (M) Roeder 2, Stanley