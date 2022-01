A 20 day break for any team is a long one, but throw COVID-19 into the mix, and those 20 days could feel even longer. That’s exactly what Rider men’s basketball had to deal with, as it finally got back on the court on Jan. 9 in a rematch of its last Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) opponent, the Marist Red Foxes. The Broncs secured their first conference win of the season 79-75 in their return to the court.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO