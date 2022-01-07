What are the historical coldest and warmest times of the year, after which temperatures begin to increase or decrease?

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...

