Horoscope for Friday, 1/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Don't jump to conclusions. Just because you and a certain someone don't see eye-to-eye doesn't mean you can't share the same concerns. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Pinning someone down to specifics could be shortsighted. Don't be penny-wise and pound-foolish. See where a client...

Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) The New Year offers changes that you might feel you’re not quite ready for. Best advice: Deal with them one step at a time, until you’ve built up your self-confidence. AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18) Travel is a dominant aspect of...
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
SHAPE

Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
playbuzz.com

Here's Your Weekly Horoscope: January 9-15

Still recovering from last week's new moon? Don't worry, this week take the time to process, recover, and focus on the future. On the 10th, the sun makes a sextile to Neptune, giving you the opportunity to reevalute priorities. Without worrying what anyone thinks about you, focus on what you want and how to get it. Be careful not to get ahead of yourself on the 11th, when your plans can be disrupted. The first Mercury retrograde of the year is on the 14th, making you reflect on partnerships and your place in the friend group. The key is to communicate your feelings. Want to know what this week has in store for you? Read below!
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
In Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for an Aquarius

Fixed air sign Aquarius, ruled by electrifying Uranus, is the zodiac's very own flower child, preferring to live by their own, self-written code versus conform to anything society tends to think of as normal or standard. Those born between approximately January 20 and February 18 — or who have other astrological placements in their birth chart — exhibit rebelliousness, quirkiness, a love of community and humanitarian causes, an innate comfort with platonic bonds, and a rational, if at times contrarian, outlook on life.
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
Allure

Leo Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Welcome to 2022, Leo! You're so charismatic that the spotlight is naturally already shining on you. You're ruled by the sun, after all, and no other signs can say that. The new year brings a few chaotic solar eclipses, but generally speaking, you should end the year happier and more famous than when it began. First up is a full moon in your sign, Leo, on Wednesday, February 16. Full moons are notorious for bringing out our primal sign. You're a lion, Leo, and like all cats, you adore getting pets. Invite a lover over for massages and hot sex. Full moons are also potent times of manifestation (or when we get what we want). Pay attention to your inbox for positive career news this day.
Allure

What January's Taurus Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

You're frustrated at work and in love, Taurus, thanks to Venus retrograde. After a few bumps in January, your ruling planet finally goes direct. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
TODAY.com

January horoscope 2022: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Are you ready to rock in January? The month ahead is intense, but luckily, the unstable cosmic vibe will subside soon. The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 begins on Jan. 14 and lasts until Feb. 3 in the signs Aquarius and Capricorn. Mercury retrograde re-enters Capricorn on Jan. 25, letting us revise the story from the end of December and beginning of January.
d1softballnews.com

Paolo Fox, Horoscope 2022 in Your Facts / Gemini, Libra and Aquarius predictions

As per tradition in the last episode of the year of Your Facts it was presented the Paolo Fox 2022 Horoscope for the 12 zodiac signs for the year that begins. Here are the astrologer’s predictions for 2022 for air signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. For the Twins if there are any issues to be resolved, be careful because before May there will be no changes. It will be with the transit of Jupiter, between May and October, that things will begin to change and improve. On the work April will be an operational month. The central part of the year will be very important, after June 23 you can have good news. There will be a beautiful Trine between Mars and Saturn between September and October. The whole second part of the year will protect you in business matters. Beware of some legal disputes, but the rewards will come in the spring.
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
Refinery29

Your 2022 Money Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates May Make Or Break Your Budget

The financial astrological forecast for 2022 is overall positive. The one thing to watch out for is how we invest our time and energy. It’s inadvisable to give freely to others, especially if it’s a service, unless they’re reciprocating in some financial way. Giving too much money will not only deplete our bank accounts, but it’s also vampiric.
Austonia

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.
Cosmopolitan

Cancer: 2022 horoscope predictions

Truly, 2022 is going to be a wonderful year for you Cancer, it will feel like your dreams are coming true. The Nine of Cups is a cosmic pass to get your heart’s desire. You need to make a wish, believe in it, and then make overt and direct steps towards it. The Universe will get the hint and bring you good fortune and opportunity. You can take this further than you currently think is possible. The months of March, July and December all represent positive milestones.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Jan. 8

Today’s Birthday (01/08/22) Rake in an abundant harvest this year. Steady practices and disciplined management grow financial strength. Fresh winter inspiration and creative plans lead to passion, romance and fun this spring. Resolving summer group challenges deepens autumn team connection, friendship and performance. Your efforts are paying off. To...
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It’s Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
