Northeast snowstorm could evolve into ‘bomb cyclone’ and wreak havoc on morning commute

A quick-moving storm traveling into the Northeast could strengthen into the winter season’s first “bomb cyclone” on Friday morning — dumping up to 6 inches of snow in New York City, forecasters said.

Snow has started to cover parts of Jersey City, NJ on Jan. 7, 2022.

The storm is expected to hamper the morning commute across the tri-state area, Accuweather.com reported, with some spots receiving a powerful burst of 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour.

Air travelers are also feeling the impact as more than 2,200 flights were canceled, including hundreds in the Northeast.

The National Weather Service forecast shows the path of the snowstorm in the Northeast.

Areas of western New York received 18 to 24 inches of snow as of Jan. 6, 2022.

Locations under any intense snow bands could endure “a nightmare” commute, AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Jersey City in blanketed by snow as a “bomb cyclone” wreaked havoc on the region.

Workers throw down salt as snow blankets Jersey City.

Snow falling on Times Square early Jan. 7.

Snowfall totals along the East Coast ranged from 2 inches in parts of Maryland and Pennsylvania to as much as 18 inches in New York as of Thursday night. Totals are expected to increase as the storm continues to move through.

Pennsylvania officials delivered safety messages to residents as the state prepared for snow.

NYPD reminded commuters to prepare for the morning commute as the snow dropped on the city overnight.

Pedestrians take the opportunity to snap a picture in the snowy weather in Times Square on Jan. 7, 2022.

Commuters trudge through Times Square this morning.

Shoveling began early this morning in New York City.

Two snow-covered individuals make a snowman during this morning’s continued snowfall.

Snowfall from the storm blanketed Tennessee and North Carolina before heading into the mid-Atlantic en route to the Northeast.

The nation’s capital was expected to see up to 3 inches of snow in its second winter storm this week, according to Accuweather.

Mayor Eric Adams will hold a press conference about the first big snowfall of 2022.

People flock to Times Square to take in the snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2022.

The snowstorm is New York City’s first of 2022.

“The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations,” AccuWeather chief video meteorologist Bernie Rayno told Reuters.

As the storm strengthens off the New England coast, it could evolve into a “bomb cyclone” — characterized as an intense weather event marked by a quick drop in barometric pressure that brings heavy precipitation and gusty winds.

