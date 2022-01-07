ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Northeast snowstorm could evolve into ‘bomb cyclone’ and wreak havoc on morning commute

By Kenneth Garger
 5 days ago

A quick-moving storm traveling into the Northeast could strengthen into the winter season’s first “bomb cyclone” on Friday morning — dumping up to 6 inches of snow in New York City, forecasters said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osduw_0dfAdvnR00
Snow has started to cover parts of Jersey City, NJ on Jan. 7, 2022.

The storm is expected to hamper the morning commute across the tri-state area, Accuweather.com reported, with some spots receiving a powerful burst of 1 to 2 inches of snow per hour.

Air travelers are also feeling the impact as more than 2,200 flights were canceled, including hundreds in the Northeast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyBHY_0dfAdvnR00
The National Weather Service forecast shows the path of the snowstorm in the Northeast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GocpV_0dfAdvnR00
Areas of western New York received 18 to 24 inches of snow as of Jan. 6, 2022.

Locations under any intense snow bands could endure “a nightmare” commute, AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4700jO_0dfAdvnR00
Jersey City in blanketed by snow as a “bomb cyclone” wreaked havoc on the region.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4fOn_0dfAdvnR00
Workers throw down salt as snow blankets Jersey City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eENlJ_0dfAdvnR00
Snow falling on Times Square early Jan. 7.

Snowfall totals along the East Coast ranged from 2 inches in parts of Maryland and Pennsylvania to as much as 18 inches in New York as of Thursday night. Totals are expected to increase as the storm continues to move through.

Pennsylvania officials delivered safety messages to residents as the state prepared for snow.

NYPD reminded commuters to prepare for the morning commute as the snow dropped on the city overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6amS_0dfAdvnR00
Pedestrians take the opportunity to snap a picture in the snowy weather in Times Square on Jan. 7, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JiBE_0dfAdvnR00
Commuters trudge through Times Square this morning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFCjU_0dfAdvnR00
Shoveling began early this morning in New York City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OMtl_0dfAdvnR00
Two snow-covered individuals make a snowman during this morning’s continued snowfall.

Snowfall from the storm blanketed Tennessee and North Carolina before heading into the mid-Atlantic en route to the Northeast.

The nation’s capital was expected to see up to 3 inches of snow in its second winter storm this week, according to Accuweather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuFxU_0dfAdvnR00
Mayor Eric Adams will hold a press conference about the first big snowfall of 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7I02_0dfAdvnR00
People flock to Times Square to take in the snowstorm on Jan. 7, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vh0E_0dfAdvnR00
The snowstorm is New York City’s first of 2022.

“The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations,” AccuWeather chief video meteorologist Bernie Rayno told Reuters.

As the storm strengthens off the New England coast, it could evolve into a “bomb cyclone” — characterized as an intense weather event marked by a quick drop in barometric pressure that brings heavy precipitation and gusty winds.

With Post wires

