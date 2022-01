Year in and year out, UNICEF USA supporters pursue a more equitable world for children through advocacy. Even in the midst of a devastating pandemic, 2021 brought new hope and opportunities for UNICEF to renew progress towards protecting children’s rights around the world. While UNICEF led procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, the groundbreaking global initiative to distribute vaccine doses equitably, UNICEF USA supporters continued to speak out to U.S. government officials to advance the work of UNICEF to combat both the coronavirus and its harmful secondary impacts on vulnerable children and families.

