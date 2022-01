Barely two weeks into the year, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. has already locked down an out-licensing deal and an in-licensing agreement. In a follow-up to their $1.1 billion deal a year ago, Coherus Biosciences Inc. has moved ahead with the right to exercise its option to license Junshi’s JS-006, a recombinant humanized IgG4k monoclonal antibody targeting T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein (TIGIT). Separately, Junshi has in-licensed antibody “modules,” or Dotbodies, from Dotbio Pte. Ltd. for use in oncology and the development of several multispecific antibodies.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO