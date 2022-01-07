ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earl Sweatshirt Delivers "Titanic" Single Ahead Of "Sick!" Release

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

This is a busy season for Earl Sweatshirt who is jumping right into 2022 with a new album and a new tour. It was just about a month ago when news surfaced that Earl would be hitting the road with Action Bronson, The Alchemist, and Boldy James, and that tour is...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

brooklynvegan.com

Earl Sweatshirt shares new song “Titanic” and tracklist for new album

Earl Sweatshirt's highly anticipated new album SICK! comes out next week (1/14) via Tan Cressida/Warner, and today he's shared its third single, "Titanic," and shared the album's tracklist. Over an eerie, psychedelic beat from Black Noi$e, Earl does what he does best, delivering bars that seem softspoken and meandering on the surface but have so much depth worked in. Listen and watch the animated visualizer below.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: The Weeknd, Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt and More

As 2022’s first week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by The Weeknd and Gunna, who both released their latest records Dawn FM and Drip Season 4 respectively, alongside Earl Sweatshirt with his new single “Titanic.” Also joining this selection is a new music video from Lance Skiiiwalker and SiR and collaborative works from Azizi Gibson x Freddie Gibbs, Mach-Hommy x Big Cheeko, 2 Chainz x 42 Dugg and Bonobo x Joji.
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Free Thebe: Earl Sweatshirt is coming into his own

After a controversial come-up, disappearance and return to the spotlight, Earl Sweatshirt is reconciling with his past and carving his own lane in hip hop. The LA rapper speaks to Dhruva Balram about grief, fatherhood, and his new project 'Sick!. Thebe Kgositsile is silent. He’s searching for the right words...
HIP HOP
