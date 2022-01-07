ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots-Dolphins Injury Reports, Snow Day in Foxboro and More

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 5 days ago

The New England Patriots continue their preparations for their Week Eighteen matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The teams are set for battle in a pivotal game which has significant implications for the Patriots postseason aspirations. From Thursday’s practice notes to some weather-related news, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Patriots-Dolphins Injury Report - Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Patriots and Dolphins once again hit the practice fields for practice on Thursday. While each side avoided major changes to the report, there are still some players on which Patriots fans, and Dolphins fans might want to keep watch heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Here is Thursday’s full report:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

RB Brandon Bolden, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

What It Means: Patriots

For the second straight day, safety Kyle Dugger was absent from practice with a hand injury. While it is still possible that Dugger may be able to suit up on Sunday, missing consecutive days of practice is usually not a good sign. Thus far, in 2021, the Pats have heavily used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages in 2021. Dugger has seen action alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties are deployed in the secondary. He has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. If Dugger is unable to go on Sunday, it may make things a bit easier for Miami to make things happen in the middle of the field.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was once again limited in action, as he continues to recover from a concussion, which he suffered in Week Fifteen against the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, cornerback Myles Bryant and practice squad rookie lineman Will Sherman remain absent from the practice fields, indicating that they have yet to be activated from COVID-19/Reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

FULL AVAILABILITY

G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow

WR Isaiah Ford, Knee

DT John Jenkins, Illness

RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad

WR Preston Williams, Illness

What It Means: Dolphins

In comparison to the Patriots, Miami appears to be entering Week Eighteen relatively healthy. Defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quad) and wide receiver Preston Williams (illness) all returned to full availability for Thursday’s practice, after being limited on Wednesday.

Miami had neither any non-participants, nor limited participants during practice on Thursday.

Snow Days Off

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a stickler for being on-time. On Thursday, he dedicated a portion of the team’s morning meeting to that very subject.

With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow in the Foxboro area from late Thursday night and into Friday, Belichick once again delivered his “snow speech,”

Belichick reminded his players, both seasoned veterans, and those who are new to New England, that weather conditions (including icy roads, unplowed driveways and parking spaces, etc.) are not considered valid excuses for tardiness.

“You must have been in our meeting this morning,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux told reporters on Thursday. “Just talking about getting ready for the snow…I plan on waking up like an hour ahead and defrosting my windows and leaving early. I’ve never been on a snow drive on the way to the practice facility, so I look forward to seeing that. I’ve got to get up early and make sure I’m not late to meetings and on-time.”

“Coach (Belichick) already gave us the snow speech, so I don’t want to be that guy,” Godchaux said.

Linebacker Matt Judon, who played his college football at Grand Valley State in Michigan, is no stranger to inclement weather. Still, the 29-year-old is not taking any chances.

“I’ve just got to get in my car and drive and make sure I’m there,” Judon said. “Just set an alarm clock 30 minutes earlier so that you can warm your car up or whatever that is. The people from the southern states, they’ve got it lucky. They don’t get any snow. But I’ve been kind of dealing with snow my whole life, so I think I’ll be alright.”

While Friday may be a snow day for many in the New England region, it will be just another day at the office for the Patriots. After all, there are no days off in Foxboro.

Another Potential Milestone for Slater

Special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 205 regular season games for the Patriots. When he suits up for this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Slater will tie defensive lineman Julius Adams at third place for the most games played for the New England Patriots franchise.

MOST REGULAR SEASON GAMES PLAYED

285 Tom Brady

212 Bruce Armstrong

206 Julius Adams

205 Matthew Slater

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Belichick shares actual injury update on two key Patriots players

Asking Bill Belichick about player injuries is almost always a fruitless exercise, but that surprisingly changed Monday morning. The day after the New England Patriots' 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their regular-season finale, WEEI's Courtney Cox dutifully asked Belichick for an update on defensive tackle Christian Barmore and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, who both exit Sunday's game with injuries.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Boston analyst doesn’t think Bills’ Josh Allen can best Bill Belichick, Patriots again

It didn’t even take Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 24-hours to get some potential bulletin board material out of Boston. A former New England Patriots player and current NBC Sports Boston analyst is calling his shot ahead of the WIld Card matchup between the Bills and the New England Patriots. Ted Johnson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with New England, went on record to say that he doesn’t believe that Josh Allen is capable of beating Bill Belichick and the Patriots a second time this season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Nick Saban’s, Alabama’s Loss Opens Door For Patriots To Win Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, two longtime friends, are both in the conversation for being the greatest football coaches at their respective levels. Saban, of course, has guided Alabama to six national championships, while Belichick has steered the Patriots to six Super Bowls. Yet in an odd twist of fate, while the two have won championships 12 times since 2009, they’ve never won titles in the same year. Really, look: 2011: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose Super Bowl 2012: Alabama wins national championship; Pats lose AFC Championship Game 2013: Neither team wins championship 2014: Patriots win Super Bowl; Alabama loses in CFP...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 33-24 win over New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins aren’t advancing to the playoffs, but at least the team won’t have a sour taste in their mouth for the entire offseason. The Dolphins’ 33-24 victory over the New England Patriots, which produced the first series sweep of the Patriots in 20 years, allowed Miami to finish the 2021 season with a 9-8 record. That’s right, the same Dolphins team that began 1-7 won eight of the ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sends Total Love Letter To Patriots, Belichick And Kraft In What Was Meant To Be Final Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s documentary series was supposed to be a nine-part project, with one episode dedicated to each of the Patriots’ seasons that ended in a Super Bowl appearance during his time in New England. Of course, Brady went out and won a Super Bowl in year one in Tampa, thus necessitating a 10th episode being added. Leave it to Tom Brady to ruin some well-made plans by winning another Super Bowl. Yet for all intents and purposes, the ninth installment of “Man In The Arena” — which debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday — served as the final chapter...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#College Football#American Football#Pats#New England#Wr
FanSided

2 clear reasons Patriots should feel confident despite AFC East loss

So, you won’t be winning the AFC East after it certainly seemed like things were trending that way ahead of Week 16 against the Bills in Foxborough. Alright. No matter. The Patriots have plenty of legs to stand on entering the postseason anyway, highlighted first and foremost by the way they’ve played in this exact situation previously during the 2021 season.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick’s Advice To Patriots Players Making Playoffs Debuts Is Strikingly Simple

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Playing in the NFL playoffs is a different animal. But to Bill Belichick, the message to players to help them prepare for the postseason is a rather simple one. Belichick spoke to the media over Zoom on Monday morning, in the wake of Sunday’s unpleasant loss in Miami but also in preparation for Saturday night’s playoff game vs. the Bills. With the short turnaround before the biggest game of the year, Belichick was asked what he’ll tell players who will be playing in the playoffs for the first time of their careers. “Try to play and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's Bill Belichick's initial reaction to playing the Bills in playoffs

The New England Patriots will have their hands full against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. The Patriots and Bills split the series during regular season and they’re getting ready for the third matchup this year in the wild card round of the playoffs. New England pulled away with a close win in a windy, cold mess during Week 13. The Bills threw for over 300 yards and had a dominant win over the Patriots in Week 16.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick ‘Hopeful’ On Injuries To Christian Barmore, Isaiah Wynn

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are awaiting word on two key players that left Sunday’s regular season finale with injuries. But New England head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning that he is “hopeful” about left tackle Isaiah Wynn and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Wynn departed New England’s 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the first half with an ankle injury, while Barmore suffered a nasty looking knee injury in the final minutes of the game. Barmore could not put any weight on his leg and had to be carted to the locker room. Barmore is schedule for an MRI on...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Is In The Danger Zone

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick sat down in front of the media — by way of Zoom — on Wednesday. As soon as he did, his choice of attire was immediately noticeable. Rather than his standard Patriots hoodie, Belichick was sporting a Top Gun-inspired sweatshirt, with the words “DANGER ZONE” emblazoned on the chest. If that’s where Belichick finds himself as the playoffs begin, then the league better watch out. Of course, any time Belichick does anything, Twitter reacts. This was obviously no exception. this is a siren warning for the rest of the nfl https://t.co/FK9WAxzfNH — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) January 12, 2022 Prior to seeing...
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Wild Card Weekend Edition

As the New England Patriots attempt to turn the page from their 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a great deal of self-evaluation will be made as the team heads into its Wild Card Weekend showdown with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. While head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff do not place great value on assessments from outside sources, weekly NFL Power Rankings may provide a glimpse into the Pats place in the League’s grand scheme.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Belichick: “Didn’t Do Anything Very Well” and More Following Patriots Week Eighteen Loss to Dolphins

The New England Patriots finished the 2021 NFL regular season with a record of 10-7. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of his 30 passes for 261 yards with one touchdown and the aforementioned interception. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 15-for-22 for 109 yards with one touchdown. Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as the Pats lost to Miami, 33-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
457
Followers
730
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy