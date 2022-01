PLAINVILLE - The Southington girls basketball team left the Plainville gym with as many wins this season as Plainville had healthy players for Monday night’s contest. With covid making a noticeable presence within the Blue Devils’ roster, they dressed seven players for this game, which helped Southington cruise to its seventh win of the season and maintain its undefeated streak with a 61-17 victory.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO