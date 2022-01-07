ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Philippines Bans Child Marriage While 44 U.S. States Allow It

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The text of the child marriage ban signed into law by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says that it is aimed at the "abolition of the unequal structures and practices that perpetuate discrimination and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 6

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Homeless People

Data on homelessness in the U.S. is inexact. Among most measures, the figure is slightly less than 600,000. However, people who are homeless for brief periods number differently from those who are constantly homeless. And, the figures have changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the reasons for this change is that a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
msmagazine.com

The U.S. Can’t Be a Global Leader on Democracy While Banning Abortion at Home

We must recognize the numerous links between democracy and reproductive rights. Last month, the Supreme Court of the United States heard arguments in a case that could set off a new era of abortion bans across much of the country. It also marked the start of President Biden’s Democracy Summit, a high-level conference bringing together world leaders, civil society and the private sector to discuss challenges and opportunities facing democracy internationally. One of the stated themes of this first of two planned summits is a focus on human rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

The public health case for decarcerating America’s prison system

Politicians in the United States have chosen for decades to spend trillions of dollars to manage poverty, addiction, and homelessness via policing and prisons. As a result, around 20 percent of the world's incarcerated people are held in one of the world's wealthiest nations — despite it containing less than 5 percent of the global population. And as millions of people have been forcibly cycled through America's punishment system over the years, it has etched deep harms into their bodies, psyches, and social lives — harms that continue to haunt them long after they have been released from custody.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Gov. Murphy Signs Marriage Equality Into State Law

Although the Supreme Court ruled in favor of states recognizing same-sex marriages more than 6 years ago in 2015, recent shifts in the court's justices has compelled some states to enact their own protections. Governor Murphy of New Jersey has done just that. As of Monday, January 11, 2022, same-sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Marriage#Marriages#Philippine News Agency#Equality Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
BBC

Nigerian soldier arrested for accepting marriage proposal

A female soldier has been arrested in Nigeria for accepting a marriage proposal while on duty, an army spokesman has said. She had breached the military's code of conduct by "indulging in romance while in uniform", he added. A video emerged last week of the soldier accepting a ring from...
SOCIETY
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
724K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy