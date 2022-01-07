ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Bangladesh win was good for the game, says NZ stalwart Taylor

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s defeat in the opening match may have marred Ross Taylor’s farewell test series but the retiring stalwart believes Bangladesh’s shock victory at Mount Maunganui was a massive boost for the game and the format. Bangladesh, currently ranked ninth, stunned world...

Taylor ends test career in style as NZ routs Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Ross Taylor ended his 15-year test career by taking a wicket with his part-time offbreaks that clinched a victory for New Zealand over Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs and tied the two-match series on Tuesday. In dimming light and with Bangladesh nine...
