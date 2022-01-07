ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Scores in Thursday's win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Janmark scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Janmark provided the Golden...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
The Spun

The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
NFL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL

