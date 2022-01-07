ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Bluebird by Alexis Ffrench Pianoteq NY Steinway D #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By Stephanie
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTFW your Kawai sounds like a Steinway. Beautiful performance from Navindra Umanee on YouTube, via reddit:. The sound engine is...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

50s Style Arcade Machine #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This is a raspberry PI based arcade machine designed to fold down and look like a piece of furniture from the 1950s. the main purpose of the design is to allow the arcade machine to hide from site when not playing it. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Infinity Dodecahedron #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

What’s better than an infinity mirror? An infinity dodecahedron that displays energy data! From Sandro Wucherer on vimeo, translated with Google Translate:. Wir haben uns für die Entwicklung eines Infinity Dodekaeders entschieden – einem halbdurchlässigem Objekt, das durch ansteuerbare LEDs „unendliche“ Spiegelungen erzeugt. Die besondere Herausforderung war hierbei die Verbindung der handwerklichen Herstellung mit der hardwareseitigen Ansteuerung durch Arduino und Raspberry Pi. Zusätzlich dazu wurde eine dynamische Website gestaltet und aufgesetzt, welche Energiedaten aus einer Datenbank ausliest und passend durch Diagramme und Farbcodierung visualisiert.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

How to Block Ads with Pi-hole on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay

Handy guide from Kamaluddin Khan up on Hackster.io. Using your own Linux gear, you can block ads throughout the whole network. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Auto-Aiming Sugar Launching Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Add sugar to your hot beverage of choice with a Pi 4 powered sugar bot, from Equals Engineering on YouTube:. The robot is controlled by a raspberry pi 4 and uses a camera to detect targets and positions itself using two wheels. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluebird#Steinway#The Ny Steinway D#Piday
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Stair Lights #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Back when life was simple and the only people wearing masks into shops were bandits or folk in fancy dress, I made an LED stair light project using a Raspberry Pi Zero. But in the three years since that time many things in the world have changed, most notably of all being the fact that the stair lights stopped working. First the SD card mysteriously became corrupted, then after acquiring a new one and installing the software and copying over the stair light code, I was able to get it working again.. for about a week. It was clear this wasn’t going to be a simple fix. I had two options, take the construction I had apart completely and try to figure out where it was going wrong or do something else. I decided to do something else.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Weasley Location Clock #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Here’s a lovely Harry Potter-related project from someone who prefers to be anonymous but whose handle is “RandomString”. It’s a Weasley location clock built into a grandfather clock. The whole system uses Home Assistant which is a piece of software which reads in the location of the family’s mobile phones which have Life360 installed on them. Updates are sent from Home Assistant to a Raspberry Pi using MQTT and the clock then turns the relevant clock hand to indicate the location of the individual.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

E-ink Desk Display #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Rcbdc posted about their raspberry pi desk display project on imgur:. E-ink display for my desk that’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero W. The display shows the weather (from Open Weather Map), Pi-Hole status, next arriving SEPTA buses, wifi name, current date, news (from newsapi.org), and a word of the day (from Wordnik).
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Dual Joystick Retro Cyberdeck #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This cyberdeck takes heavy cues from vintage computing and early game systems. Super slick project from u/crookdmouth on Reddit:. About 9 years ago I made a handheld computer that was pretty usable but I found the keyboard unfriendly. Portable Handheld Computer https://imgur.com/gallery/4OPBb6m. Since then I wanted to make a very...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
adafruit.com

Parts-Bin Oscilloscope @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Impressive project from Ignoramus Pettigrew up on Hackster.io. How I built an oscilloscope using a Raspberry Pi Pico, some jellybean components from my electronics parts bin and a PVR from the dumpster. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Bellini-designed Brionvega RR231 Totem Hi-Fi Stereo System Re-released

Brionvega has re-released the RR231 Totem Stereo System, a folding transformer-like hi-fi from the golden age of stylish audio systems. Created originally by renowned Italian architect and designer Mario Bellini, this gorgeous turntable/pre-amp/amplifier/AM/FM tuner with integrated speakers has been updated to include a DAB (digital audio broadcast) receiver, USB output, and upgraded speakers. The Totem will set you back $18,800 at the MoMA Design Store ($16,920 for MoMA members)!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout. We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. This Adafruit MCP23017 I2C GPIO Expander Breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: Dual NPN in SOT-363 for ESP32 #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey #ESP32 @adafruit @DigiKey

(Video) For the ESP32 Pico QT Py, we will be including a CP2102N (covered a few weeks ago!) to do USB to serial conversion. We also need a dual NPN transistor to do the funky reset/boot toggle required to reset the ESP32 into bootloading mode. On our Feathers, we used two SOT-23’s but we have so little space, we’d like to find something the same size as our BSS138 duals we use on STEMMA QT sensor boards!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

UPDATED GUIDE: Animated Eyes for Raspberry Pi

Finally puzzled out how to get the Pi Eyes project working on Raspberry Pi 4 and other VideoCore 6-based Pi models…no more need for a weird disk image held together with tape and bubblegum, it’s now a first-class citizen that installs atop a current Raspberry Pi OS. That’s good news as older Pi supplies dry up and Pi 4 is the go-to board.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Spiral Pencil Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adam Savage Has an Epiphany About the Science of Measurement

One of my favorite things on Adam Savage’s Tested channel is when he answers viewers’ questions, or even better yet, when he just enthusiastically riffs on a subject. In this video, Adam was compelled to turn the camera on and share when he had a real ah-ha moment about the nature of precision measurement and the tools we use to try and achieve accuracy in measuring. As he says in the video, “all measurement is a compromise of circumstance” and “there’s no such thing as an actual measurement.” Watch the video to unpack these ideas further.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Apple MagSafe and Apple Watch Charger Stand #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Double charge your Apple products. From SLCmechE on Thingiverse:. Created a stand to hold a magsafe charger and an apple watch with build in cable routing. The magsafe magnet creates some force, so I added pockets for magnets to add some weight to resist the magnet force. Printing at higher...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

QT Py with ESP32-S3

Just one more pcb design and then we promise we’ll stop (naw, we will never stop) this is a swap-out of the ESP32-S2 QT Py for the new ESP32-S3 chip. The S3 is really a nice piece of kit – dual core is back and it also re-adds BLE. It’s basically an ESP32 with native USB, we’re looking forward to it! note that the S3 chip looks a lot like the S2 but the chip pinout is NOT the same, the reset, and some power pins have moved. and some gpio shifted down one. also, looks like the dual DAC was removed. anyways, just watch out don’t think you can use the exact same layout. we had to shift a few parts but it all still looks like it fits! top part is identical to the S2 QT Py, and the bottom only shifted a few passives around. we’ll get some 4 layer prototypes on order. #comingsoon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Happy Friday – It’s a Floppy Featherwing Friend

Hey everyone! after taking care of some fruit-biz-stuff and releasing some exciting new products, we’re back to fun…FLOPPY FUN! we want to add floppy writing support but our wiring harness was a little unwieldy – thankfully our floppy featherwing we designed last week arrived and after some quick soldering and pin define changes, it works just as well. now we can continue on our floppy journey – expect MORE 💾💾💾 soon as we continue development. Watch and star this github repo to get updates as they happen https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy 🙂
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

What is Your Favorite Screwdriver Design?

Do you have a favorite screwdriver design? Adam Savage never really thought that much about the designs of these ubiquitous tools until he lost drivers that belonged to his dad (and granddad). Replacing them (Stanley Workmaster drivers from the 70s) got him thinking about why he liked these particular screwdrivers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

WiFi Game Boy Cartridge

Why? because they could. there oughta be creates cartridge for the Game Boy that can [very poorly] surf the web. I created a Game Boy cartridge with built-in WiFi. At the moment, there are only two demonstrations, a simple serial communication and getting articles from Wikipedia. However, getting to this point was not as easy as it might seem…
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy