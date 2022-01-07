Bluebird by Alexis Ffrench Pianoteq NY Steinway D #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Just one more pcb design and then we promise we’ll stop (naw, we will never stop) this is a swap-out of the ESP32-S2 QT Py for the new ESP32-S3 chip. The S3 is really a nice piece of kit – dual core is back and it also re-adds BLE. It’s basically an ESP32 with native USB, we’re looking forward to it! note that the S3 chip looks a lot like the S2 but the chip pinout is NOT the same, the reset, and some power pins have moved. and some gpio shifted down one. also, looks like the dual DAC was removed. anyways, just watch out don’t think you can use the exact same layout. we had to shift a few parts but it all still looks like it fits! top part is identical to the S2 QT Py, and the bottom only shifted a few passives around. we’ll get some 4 layer prototypes on order. #comingsoon.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO