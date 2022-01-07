ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Four-game point streak

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hall scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Wild. He put the Bruins up 1-0 at 6:35...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Flames, Oilers, Bruins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks will begin the process of terminating Evander Kane’s contract and Kane will become a UFA. What happens next? Could the Calgary Flames be among the interested teams? Meanwhile, one scribe suggests the Edmonton Oilers should go after a power forward on the Montreal Canadiens roster and the Boston Bruins may skip Tuukka Rask playing in the AHL altogether. Finally, what was the plan for Nick Ritchie when he got waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs? So too, what is the plan for Petr Mrazek now that he’s back and ready to play?
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Taylor Hall
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Hall Coming To Life with Pastrnak Pairing

Don’t look now but Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is coming to life offensively at the heart of a goal-scoring surge up and down the lineup for the Black and Gold. It’s all coincided with Hall partnering up with David Pastrnak on the second line as speedy, skilled bookend wingers capable of creating while centered by the equally speedy Erik Haula, who is playing the responsible 200-foot game required by his two wings. It’s translated into two goals and eight points along with a plus-3 for Hall in his best stretch of the season while Pastrnak has blown up with five goals in six games during the month of January as well.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Point
CBS Sports

Bruins' Nick Foligno: Will miss next three games

Foligno (lower body) will miss Boston's next three games at a minimum, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Although Foligno will miss the Bruins' next three contests, he skated Wednesday, and is expected to be ready to return as soon as Tuesday against the Hurricanes. The 34-year-old vet has picked up six points and 62 hits through 23 games this season.
NHL
Boston

Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask is likely to start Thursday for Bruins

The Bruins' coach said Rask could get his first start of the 2021-22 season Thursday night but won't be forced into a full-time starting role immediately. It’s happening, Bruins fans. Tuukka Rask is about to be back for real. During a media availability before the Bruins’ game against the...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy