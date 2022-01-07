Bruins' Taylor Hall: Four-game point streak

Don’t look now but Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is coming to life offensively at the heart of a goal-scoring surge up and down the lineup for the Black and Gold. It’s all coincided with Hall partnering up with David Pastrnak on the second line as speedy, skilled bookend wingers capable of creating while centered by the equally speedy Erik Haula, who is playing the responsible 200-foot game required by his two wings. It’s translated into two goals and eight points along with a plus-3 for Hall in his best stretch of the season while Pastrnak has blown up with five goals in six games during the month of January as well.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO