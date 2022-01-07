ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Micro-homing could transform housing, even here

Journal Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Imagine a combat vet in his small town where there’s low crime and a high military population. He should fit into the community, but he’s unhomed. He has a disability and complex trauma.” Ted Brinegar, founder of Foxhole Homes, began explaining his objectives by focusing on the challenges that result in...

www.journalreview.com

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Connecticut Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Seattle Times

How Washington and other states could transform the U.S. trucking industry

The U.S. trucking industry is set to be transformed by Washington and a handful of other states that have adopted zero-emission vehicle requirements. Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts followed California in approving the Advanced Clean Truck rule late last year, requiring a growing percentage of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold to be zero-emission starting in 2025. Manufacturers must increase their zero-emission truck sales in those states to between 30% and 50% by 2030, and 40% and 75% by 2035.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jake Wells

Tennessee, Be Prepared For More Snow

SnowmanPhoto by Shelley Pauls (Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in Tennessee? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Tennessee this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
TENNESSEE STATE
Journal Review

Crawfordsville, IN

STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1 CAUSE NO. 54D01-2112-MI-001103 IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF KELLY EILEEN SCUDDER, Petitioner. NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME Notice is given that Petitioner, Kelly Eileen Scudder, has filed a Petition in the Montgomery County Superior Court No. 1 requesting that Petitioner's name be changed to Kelly Eileen Harris-Kraynak. Petitioner's current mailing address is 306 East College Street, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933, in Montgomery County, Indiana. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of said Court at my office in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 30th day of December, 2021. Heather Barajas Judge, Montgomery Superior Court No. 1 Katherine E. Flood Attorney #30617-49 Flood Family Law, LLC Counsel for Petitioner, Kelly Eileen Scudder hspaxlp 1/11, 1/18 & 1/25 3t.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WCAX

Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks could put the health care system under severe stress. At the UVM Medical Center, they say every major service is beyond capacity as a perfect storm of staffing, holidays and a new variant in omicron has brought challenges.
VERMONT STATE
Journal Review

Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner died in an underground accident in southern Indiana, authorities said Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois, Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said. No other details were released. The...
OAKTOWN, IN
Journal Review

Making a Difference

January is National Mentoring Month and a time to celebrate everyone who is an inspiration and a role model for youth. Every child has the chance to achieve their dreams no matter where they come from or the obstacles they may need to overcome. But in order for their dreams to come to fruition, it oftentimes takes the support and guidance of many, said Jill Hampton, JUMP program director at the Youth Service Bureau.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Become INSPIREd at your local library

The Indiana State Library supports Indiana public libraries in many ways, but one of the best bargains it provides to all Hoosiers who have Internet access at home or at their public library is a free service called INSPIRE, a collection of databases and other resources that support the educational needs of Indiana students and lifelong learners of all ages.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

City OKs spending plan for pandemic-relief funds

A plan for how the city will invest its portion of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act received unanimous approval Monday by the full Crawfordsville Common Council. The seven-member board approved a resolution that outlines how the city’s allotment of pandemic relief money will be spent. The $3.6 million investment plan focuses on assisting families and youth, small businesses and nonprofits and offers aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Short session agnosia

Everyone will have a favorite piece of legislation to root for or against this session of the Indiana General Assembly, so there is a chance some of the lesser bills will escape attention. Here are three I’ll be monitoring. House Bill 1013, which would designate the mastodon as the...
INDIANA STATE
MarketWatch

U-Haul rates show migration trends to the Southeast, Texas and Florida continue

An analysis of U-Haul rental rates suggests the migration trends to Southeast cities, Texas and Florida has continued in January and is broad based, according to analyst Rafe Jadrosich at BofA Securities. Jadrosich said he believes higher U-Haul rental rates for one-way routes compared with different routes with the same mileage, such as reverse moves, is an indication of migration shifts from city to city. "U-Haul rates are significantly higher moving to Southeast, Florida, Texas and inland Western cities compared to Midwest, Northeast and West Coast cities," Jadrosich wrote. in a note to clients. One-way rentals to Southeast cities, such...
TEXAS STATE
Journal Review

Crawfordsville accepted into program to preserve past

Historic buildings help define a community and preserve the past and the foundation the community was built on, and therefore are an integral part of a downtown area. Many modern buildings aren’t built to last a long period of time, however historic structures were expected to last indefinitely in a community and the craftsmanship that goes in to those structures is something to be preserved.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

To make the best better

To make the best better. They are five simple words but within them they hold so much meaning to the 4-H program. Developed in 1927, “to make the best better” is the official 4-H motto. Although the motto is 95 years old, the meaning is still the same and is what we strive for in the 4-H program. This motto encourages and reminds youth to strive for continual improvement in their personal life, at school, with their 4-H projects, in their community, and every aspect of their life. This motto reaches beyond a youth’s time in 4-H program, as the 4-H program is all about life skill development. As 4-H members gain and enhance life skills throughout their 4-H career, it is the goal that they leave the program with the tools and skills “to make the best better” wherever they go and whatever path they pursue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

