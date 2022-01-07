Micro-homing could transform housing, even here

To make the best better. They are five simple words but within them they hold so much meaning to the 4-H program. Developed in 1927, “to make the best better” is the official 4-H motto. Although the motto is 95 years old, the meaning is still the same and is what we strive for in the 4-H program. This motto encourages and reminds youth to strive for continual improvement in their personal life, at school, with their 4-H projects, in their community, and every aspect of their life. This motto reaches beyond a youth’s time in 4-H program, as the 4-H program is all about life skill development. As 4-H members gain and enhance life skills throughout their 4-H career, it is the goal that they leave the program with the tools and skills “to make the best better” wherever they go and whatever path they pursue.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO