Micro-homing could transform housing, even here

STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT NO. 1 CAUSE NO. 54D01-2112-MI-001103 IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF KELLY EILEEN SCUDDER, Petitioner. NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME Notice is given that Petitioner, Kelly Eileen Scudder, has filed a Petition in the Montgomery County Superior Court No. 1 requesting that Petitioner's name be changed to Kelly Eileen Harris-Kraynak. Petitioner's current mailing address is 306 East College Street, Crawfordsville, Indiana 47933, in Montgomery County, Indiana. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and affixed the seal of said Court at my office in Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 30th day of December, 2021. Heather Barajas Judge, Montgomery Superior Court No. 1 Katherine E. Flood Attorney #30617-49 Flood Family Law, LLC Counsel for Petitioner, Kelly Eileen Scudder hspaxlp 1/11, 1/18 & 1/25 3t.
