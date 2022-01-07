ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin dips below US$44,000 as crypto economy drops

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Jan 7): The price of Bitcoin dropped below the US$44,000 (about RM184,910) zone per unit as the entire crypto economy shed billions in value. At the time of writing...

Taylor Daily Press

Bitcoin price rises after US inflation figures » Crypto Insiders

Inflation news from the US caused prices to rise Bitcoin (BTC) It’s back in excess of $44,000, at least for a while. Data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that the US inflation rate exceeded 7% in December, reaching its highest level since the 1980s. Not only Bitcoin, but many other currencies as well Cryptocurrency She responded positively to this news.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin shoots to $44,000 as US inflation hits 7% in December

The latest figures from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 7% in December 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) was volatile prior to the announcement, fluctuating by over $2,000 from lows of $41,000 to $43,000 on Wednesday. Upon release of the figures, the price continued its upward climb, touching $44,000.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes to $44,000, reversal incoming?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. Previous resistance at $42,500 was broken yesterday. BTC/USD has reached $44,000 resistance. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we expect a retracement to follow after another push higher today. BTC/USD reached the $44,000 resistance and has since rejected further upside, indicating selling pressure returning.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Soars Above $44,000 as Market Sentiment Recovers

BUSINESS
BUSINESS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin investors buy the dip as BTC falls below $40K

Bitcoin’s price, which has been in a downward trajectory since 2022 started, fell below $40,000 on Monday. Despite the decline, many investors bought the dip as they continue to stand by the crypto’s long-term potential. Bitcoin fell to as low as $39,816.94 during Monday’s trading based on CoinMarketCap...
STOCKS
u.today

Stocks Might Be Reason Behind Crypto and Bitcoin Drop, Here's Why

STOCKS
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as Wall Street Opens in the Red

Bitcoin’s price dipped to its lowest point since September 2021 as Wall Street also opened in the red today. It’s been another day with blood on the streets in the cryptocurrency market, but also in traditional finance. Bitcoin’s price dipped below $40K, leaving over $295 million worth of liquidations in the past 24 hours alone.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls Below $40K, Ethereum Below $3K as Crypto Pullback Worsens

Bitcoin (BTC) has had a difficult start to the new year, and it has now fallen below $40,000 for the first time since August 2021. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap dropped by 4.2% in the last day, briefly touching $39,866.71; it's since recovered slightly to above the symbolically important $40,000 level.
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $40K As Death Cross Looms

For the first time since September, Bitcoin fell below $40,000 early Monday. The currency's average short-term price has now dipped below its average long-term price, which is known by a rather dramatic term, a death cross. According to analysts, the indicator appears to be a result of mounting concerns of faster liquidity withdrawal by the US Federal Reserve. The crypto slump also follows a week of rough trading for equities overall. CEO Snickerdoodle Labs and Co-Founder of the Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative, Jonathan Padilla, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
MARKETS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE falls, USD strengthens, Bitcoin drops below $40K

FTSE 100 closing price of 7,444.66 (-0.54%) Investing.com – The FTSE 100 started the week on the back foot amid a decline in UK homebuilders and as global equity markets continued their recent decline. The Nasdaq 100 dropped to its lowest level since 18th October. Homebuilders were weak after...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin drops below $40K for first time in 3 months as fear set to 'accelerate'

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the landmark $40,000 mark for the first time since September 2021 on Jan. 10, heightening a rout that began six weeks ago. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD encountering predictable volatility as bears finally steered the market back into the $30,000 zone. The...
CURRENCIES
NBC Miami

Bitcoin Briefly Falls Below $40,000 and 5 Other Crypto Updates You Should Know

The cryptocurrency market is continuing its new year slump. On Monday morning, the price of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell below $40,000 for the first time since September, dropping to $39,771, according to Coin Metrics. It's currently trading at around $41,530. Ether, the second-largest, also fell, going...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin dip below $40K follows Fed signal of a possible fourth rate hike in 2022

Global financial markets, stocks and cryptocurrencies took a knock on Jan. 10 after rumors that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates four times in 2022 circulated and sparked a sell-off and sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly above 1.8%. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that...
MARKETS
houstonianonline.com

Bitcoin hash rate hits record high in US » Crypto Insiders

Over the past year, there has been a significant shift in the so-called selection order Hash rate, or computing power, from Bitcoin (BTC) network. As China was previously home to a large majority of bitcoins MinersThis was abruptly ended when the Chinese government announced that Menin by Cryptocurrency precinct. Then...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Crypto On Jan. 7: Bitcoin Falls Below $42K Mark; Triggers Market Crash

Bitcoin tumbled below the $42K mark early Friday morning adding to the woes of the broader market already dented by concerns about faster interest rate hikes. Following the bloodbath in top cryptocurrencies, the global market cap fell below the $2 trillion mark and stood at $1.97 trillion at 3.01 a.m. ET after a 4.26% fall.
