On the inauspicious date of Friday, March 13 2020, Elvis Costello was on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo with his band the Imposters, performing the encore to what would be the last big gig held in London before the first Covid lockdown. That morning’s front pages had led with a government warning that “many more families are going to lose loved ones” and a smattering of empty seats in the venue testified to a growing sense of public unease. Costello’s response? He launched into a storming rendition of his apocalyptic 1991 rocker Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over); sample lyric: “Better make like a fly if you don’t want to die.”

