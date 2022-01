Kool & the Gang, one of the world’s greatest living groove-based bands, have been playing more than 100 shows a year for longer than Robert “Kool” Bell cares to remember. He was already adjusting to the unfamiliar sensation of a long stint at home in 2020 when tragedy struck — his brother and longtime bandmate Ronald Bell, known as Khalis Bayyan, died that September. Less than a year later, the group lost another co-founder in saxophone player Dennis Thomas. “It’s not been easy,” Bell says. “We’re trying to keep moving forward. But my brother and Dennis are key members over the...

