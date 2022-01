South Carolina football has been ranked only once in the AP Poll in the past seven seasons, that coming in 2018 after the Gamecocks humiliated Coastal Carolina in the first game ahead of the SEC opener against Georgia. But for the first time in years, there’s a sense of optimism around a program grabbing national headlines since its loss to Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl, a seven-week ride featuring the arrival of high-profile quarterback Spencer Rattler, several other instant-impact transfers and a season-ending bowl victory over North Carolina that proved this coaching staff behind Shane Beamer is more equipped to win than many thought.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO