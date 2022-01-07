ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chinese National Pleads Guilty in US of Economic Espionage

milwaukeesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A Chinese national pleaded guilty on Thursday of conspiring to steal a trade secret from American agribusiness giant Monsanto, the Justice Department said. Xiang Haitao, 44, was employed as an imaging scientist by Monsanto and its subsidiary, the Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017, the department said in a...

