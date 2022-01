James Anderson has insisted he still has plenty to offer in Test cricket and hit back at Michael Vaughan’s suggestion that England should “move on” from the fast bowler after the Ashes.Former England captain Vaughan described Anderson’s future as an “elephant in the room” in his column for The Telegraph as England assess their future after a tough series in Australia.The Lancashire swing bowler will turn 40 in July, and Vaughan opined that looking to the future would be “right for English cricket”, even if Anderson remains a world-class operator.The veteran has eight wickets in three matches in the series...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO