Hunter Brody 1-6-21

— A new era of Vikings football is about to begin. The team announced yesterday the firings of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. Spielman joined the organization prior to the 2006 season, and he was elevated to the GM role in 2012. Zimmer was hired by the team in 2014, and he went 72-56-and-1 during his eight seasons, making the playoffs three times. Co-owner Mark Wilf says the team is not going into a full rebuild, and added that he expects the team to be competitive in 2022.
Comments / 0