ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hunter Brody 1-6-21

975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter Brody breaking down the Flyers loss and...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against 49ers

The Cowboys host the 49ers in an intriguing Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions on how Dallas will perform. Long-time NFL fans understand the historical significance of the Cowboys-49ers rivalry. However, the two sides haven’t met in the postseason since 1994. This edition of the NFC rivalry will look much different than I did over 20 years ago.
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa reflects on his roller-coaster rookie season

Trevor Lawrence’s wife praised the rookie quarterback Monday after he wrapped up his first year with the Jaguars, a season filled with “lots of highs and lows.”. Taking to Instagram, Marissa Lawrence shared a collection of black-and-white photos of her postgame kiss with Lawrence from Sunday, when the Jaguars stunned the Colts with a season-ending 26-11 win.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steph's son Canon delivers Warriors game ball to Klay

The Warriors’ locker room was joyous Sunday night after “Klay Day,” a long-awaited celebration of the return of superstar Klay Thompson, ending in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Thompson scored Golden State’s first bucket of the night and finished with 17 points...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Flyers#Sixers Eagles
975thefanatic.com

Eagles To Face The Bucs In The Wild Card

We now know who the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in the playoffs. The Eagles will head down to Tampa to have a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs. The Eagles faced Brady and the Bucs in week 6 and it didnt go over well. While...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
WAFB

LSU in the hunt for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jacoby Mathews produced some memorable moments during his four-year career at Ponchatoula. But now the 5-star recruit is ready to display his talents on the college level. “Oh yeah, I’m super excited for that. I know this is the time to crack down. Get real serious,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli and Connor Thomas 1-09-2022

The guys react to the Eagles blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys last night. What were the Cowboys thinking playing their starters so late into the game? They also look at the potential playoff matchups for the Eagles.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 1-10-2022

The show opens with John’s reaction to the Eagles’ first round opponent: The Tampa Bay Bucs (0:07-24:03). Jamie loved the extra week of NFL football (24:03-47:22). Tonight is a preview of some potential Eagles draft picks (47:22-1:10:01). Speak For Yourself with Bob Cooney (1:10:01-1:32:52). Zach Berman checks in previewing Eagles-Buccaneers (1:32:52-1:56:03). The birds’ 2022 opponents are officially set (1:56:03-2:18:30). What has been the greatest single moment of this Eagles’ season so far (2:18:30-2:42:51). The show wraps up with a look at Carson Wentz’s shortcomings in Indy (2:42:51-3:06:03).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 01-11-22

(00:00-13:25) On today’s best of, Mike starts by talking about believing in the Eagles. Mike understands the challenge that faces the Eagles. His biggest issue with believing is being cursed with what he wants to win versus reality. The conversation all day will be dominated with Eagles talk. Can the Eagles win? Will the Eagles win? What needs to be done to make sure they win? Tyrone and Jen share their thoughts.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 1-11-22

Anthony starts off today’s show with a simple question, can you suspend disbelief in the outcome of Sunday’s playoff game against the Bucs? Tampa Bay is not the same team from when the Eagles saw them last. Is there a chance for the Birds will they be in the game? (00:00-1:07:07) Fox 29’s Jenn Frederick joins the show hunting the elusive Chupacabra (1:07:07-1:13:42) Jeff McLane joined the show previewing the Eagles/ Bucs game (1:15:52-1:27:39). The rest of the show was your calls and Playoff Games that defined us (1:27:39 – 2:54:52)
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones: My play was “super embarassing” on Sunday

The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Jaguars in Week 17, but the regular season finale found them back on the wrong side of a final score. Miami scored the first 17 points of the game and wound up 33-24 winners at home. Six of those 17 points came when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard picked off Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and returned the ball 37 yards for a score.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Bobby Clarke: “No One Wanted To Draft Nolan Patrick”….Uh Huh….Sure….

You have to love revisionist history. The year is 2017! The Flyers had the #2 overall pick and with that selection they selected Nolan Patrick, a center from the Brandon Wheat Kings. Nolan Patrick was the consensus #2 overall pick at the time. This wasn’t a reach. He was coming off a shortened season but the previous year he had 102 points in 72 games.
NHL
975thefanatic.com

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Postponed

The Flyers and Hurricanes were set to face off Tuesday night at 7pm at the Wells Fargo Center. But that game will be rescheduled. Our own Jason Myrtetus reported that the game is being moved because of Covid related issues with the Flyers. Covid continues to run rampant in all...
NHL
CBS DFW

With 49ers Win, Cowboys Officially Take No. 3 Seed

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s official: the Cowboys take the number three seed after the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime 27-24. After a busy day of football, playoff seeds are finally in. The Cowboys will face-off against the 49ers next week, the Eagles head to Tampa to go up against the Bucs, and the Cardinals play the Rams in LA while the Packers get the bye.
NFL
Hot Hot Hoops

Report: Heat to re-sign Kyle Guy to new 10-day contract

Just one day after the expiration of several 10-day hardship contracts, the Miami Heat are reportedly signing Kyle Guy to another 10-day contract. Though it was former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers that drew all the attention when the Heat were forced to sign several players to fill out their thin roster, it was Guy who quickly made the most impact on the court.
NBA
ktoe.com

1/11/21 Sports Update

— A new era of Vikings football is about to begin. The team announced yesterday the firings of general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer. Spielman joined the organization prior to the 2006 season, and he was elevated to the GM role in 2012. Zimmer was hired by the team in 2014, and he went 72-56-and-1 during his eight seasons, making the playoffs three times. Co-owner Mark Wilf says the team is not going into a full rebuild, and added that he expects the team to be competitive in 2022.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy