Hunter Brody 1-6-21

Anthony starts off today’s show with a simple question, can you suspend disbelief in the outcome of Sunday’s playoff game against the Bucs? Tampa Bay is not the same team from when the Eagles saw them last. Is there a chance for the Birds will they be in the game? (00:00-1:07:07) Fox 29’s Jenn Frederick joins the show hunting the elusive Chupacabra (1:07:07-1:13:42) Jeff McLane joined the show previewing the Eagles/ Bucs game (1:15:52-1:27:39). The rest of the show was your calls and Playoff Games that defined us (1:27:39 – 2:54:52)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO