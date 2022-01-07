ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Photo Gallery: Penguins vs Flyers (01/06/2022)

By Bob Fina
insidehockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visiting Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 6-2 during...

insidehockey.com

Nuclear Power on Display

No easy test, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not with you-know-who (Evgeni Malkin) back in the lineup for the first time this year, and especially not when that same person scores two of four goals and almost gets an empty net marker to complete the hat trick. He completed his domination by adding an assist to the two goals, by the way. Not bad for a season’s debut after having undergone knee surgery last summer.
NHL
