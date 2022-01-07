ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cambodia's Hun Sen in Myanmar to meet military leaders

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf593_0dfAUS8l00
Cambodia Myanmar In this photo is provided by Cambodia's government state news agency AKP, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen waves from a plane before heading to Myanmar, at Phnom Penh International Airport, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Khem Sovannara/AKP via AP) (Khem Sovannara)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar, seeking to revive a diplomatic initiative to restore peace following a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics contend his mission will just legitimize the army’s seizure of power.

Live video on Hun Sen's official Facebook page showed Hun Sen, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military seized power last February, being welcomed by senior Myanmar officials after his arrival in the capital of Naypyitaw early Friday. Myanmar's state media also broadcast his arrival.

In his role as the current chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hun Sen will meet with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew Myanmar’s democratically elected government, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the country into violent conflict and economic disaster.

Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia.

Cambodia holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Hun Sen plans to meet with Myanmar's leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to promote a five-point peace plan for Myanmar endorsed by ASEAN last year.

Hun Sen said on Wednesday in Phnom Penh that he had not set any pre-conditions before his visit.

“What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing besides the five points, consensus points that were agreed upon by all ASEAN member states," he said late Wednesday.

Last April, ASEAN leaders mutually agreed with Min Aung Hlaing on a five-point roadmap toward a peaceful settlement, which included an end to violence and the start of political dialogue between all stake-holders. The Myanmar leader was barred in October from attending ASEAN meetings after the then-ASEAN special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees.

Myanmar’s military has said Hun Sen also will not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was convicted in December on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

The army's takeover prevented Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from beginning a second term in office. It won a landslide victory in national elections in November 2020 and independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Min Aung Hlaing's move undid 10 years of progress toward democracy as the army loosened its grip on power after decades of repressive military rule.

The Myanmar military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Its seizure of power provoked nationwide nonviolent demonstrations, which security forces have quashed with deadly force. The military has recently engaged in violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extra-judicial killings. It has also launched air strikes and ground offensives against ethnic armed rebel groups.

Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has become more severe, an armed resistance has grown inside the country.

Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN special envoy, and other top Cambodian leaders.

Hun Sen, who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, may be hoping his visit will burnish his own tarnished international image.

The National Unity Government, an underground Myanmar opposition group and parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away.

“Meeting Min Aung Hlaing, shaking blood-stained hands. It’s not going to be acceptable,” said Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the group who uses one name.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Myanmar's leader will continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless some progress is made.

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings,” Widodo tweeted after speaking to Hun Sen.

___

Associated Press journalists Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines, and Jerry Harmer and Patrick Quinn in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Hopeful signs: How some southeast Asian nations are snubbing Myanmar's military leader

In the urgent meeting in Indonesia of 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in April 2021, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing — the architect of Myanmar’s coup two months earlier — was welcomed by his soon-to-be peers. Everything seemed to be working out for the Myanmar junta regime. Min Aung Hlaing likely believed the international community would soon recognize his seizure of power as an irreversible fait accompli. He probably assumed that based on its history, ASEAN — ostensibly the primary promoter of peace and stability in the region — would treat him as the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader. The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.
POLITICS
The Independent

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison

A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies.It means the Nobel laureate faces a six-year jail term after two convictions last month. She is also on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.The latest sentencing in legal proceedings has been criticised by human rights groups as a farce and a “courtroom circus”.Suu Kyi, 76, appeared calm when the verdict was read out on Monday in a court in the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals

After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. But the coup and Suu Kyi's detention sidelined her from Myanmar's democracy movement, which has forged a more radical path as she fights a raft of charges that could see her jailed for years.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Hun Sen, as ASEAN Chair, Breaks the Ice in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus for peace in Myanmar back on the regional agenda during his two-day visit to the country, analysts said any agreement is unlikely to end the bloodshed that has engulfed the country since last February's coup.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hun Sen Hopes Talks in Myanmar Will End Bloodshed

PHNOM PENH - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been accused of "going rogue" on the eve of his two-day trip to Myanmar starting Friday, where he says fruitful talks with the junta could end the bloodshed that erupted almost 12 months ago when the military seized power. However, underpinning...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Rule#Ap#Cambodian#Asean
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
BBC

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity gets three years in jail for mass protests

One of Myanmar's most popular celebrities has been jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests that rocked Myanmar following a military coup last February. Paing Takhon, a model and actor with millions of fans, took part in anti-coup protests and had also been vocal in condemning the government online.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
WORLD
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
Border Report

Nicaragua’s president sworn in for 4th straight term following elections considered rigged

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term Monday following elections considered rigged and on a day marked by sanctions from the United States and European Union against members of his government. Alongside him was first lady Rosario Murillo, sworn in for her second term as his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSOC Charlotte

Rat who detected land mines in Cambodia dies in retirement

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — A land mine-detecting rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty has died in retirement, the charity for which he had worked has announced. Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, passed away last weekend, said an announcement on...
ANIMALS
AFP

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues. Last year Iran also lost its vote over unpaid dues.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy