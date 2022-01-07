ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars Week 18 injury report: TE James O'Shaughnessy sits out of practice again

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The only changes the Jacksonville Jaguars had on their injury report Thursday were to players who previously rested as receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker Damien Wilson returned to practice after having Wednesday off. There was also the addition of defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who was rested on Thursday as the aforementioned veterans previously were.

Both linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and tight end James O’Shaughnessy (hip) remained on the sidelines as neither practiced for the second consecutive time this week. If Jack continues on the pattern from previous weeks, he should practice on Friday, but O’Shaughnessy’s status is up in the air, though interim coach Darrell Bevell felt there was a chance he could return for the Jags’ season finale earlier in the week.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, their injury report had three changes and a new addition to it (T.Y. Hilton was added for rest). For more on their situation, the Colts Wire has the latest.

