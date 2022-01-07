ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some virus restrictions back in Australia as omicron surges

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyKzZ_0dfATngv00
Virus Outbreak Australia Health workers attend at a COVID-19 testing site in Brisbane, Australia Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another new record. (Jono Searle/AAP Image via AP) (Jono Searle)

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s most populous state reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries on Friday as COVID-19 cases surged to another record.

New South Wales reported 38,625 new cases, prompting Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until mid-February.

Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state on Friday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals already are under strain as around 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Perrottet acknowledged “it has been an incredibly challenging two years” but said the reintroduction of the protocols was “sensible and proportionate.”

The head of the Australian Medical Association criticized Perrottet on Friday, saying the spike in case numbers and hospitalizations resulted from his decision to relax restrictions just as the omicron variant began to surge in the state.

“These new restrictions that we understand may come in today might slightly slow the spread but there’s no way they’re going to turn this curve around,” AMA president Omar Khorshid told the 10 Network. “Everyone is either immune or they’ve caught the virus."

“It’s going to take some weeks to reach this peak and therefore we just have to brace ourselves," Khorshid added.

Deputy health secretary Susan Pearce predicted that New South Wales would be over the worst of the omicron surge by the middle of next month.

“Overseas experiences have shown that this will rise quickly and pass quickly,” Pearce told reporters. “We believe by the middle of February we will be certainly well past the peak of this.”

The broader COVID-19 picture was similar across Australia on Friday with record case numbers in most states. More than 76,000 new cases were recorded nationwide, with more than 3,600 people in hospitals, including 223 in intensive care.

Victoria state, where tennis star Novak Djokovic was spending his second day in quarantine, reported 21,728 cases and will introduce new rules requiring anyone with a positive rapid antigen test to isolate and inform close contacts.

Queensland reported 10,953 cases as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk encouraged people to work from home if possible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Person
Novak Djokovic
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic acknowledges error on Australian travel declaration

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week.Perrottet said the registration process was simple and would help health officials provide more support to people with underlying health conditions.The 21 deaths reported in New South Wales on Wednesday topped the previous record of 18 set on Monday. The state saw...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS News

Japan to bring back some COVID restrictions as U.S. troops blamed for surge in infections

Tokyo — Japan announced on Friday that it was bringing back COVID-19 restrictions in three states, or prefectures, as the country grapples with its sixth wave of coronavirus infections, spurred by the Omicron variant. The new "quasi-state of emergency" was to take effect on January 9 and last at least until the end of the month, primarily urging bars and restaurants to close early.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New South Wales#Covid#Ap#Ama
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Djokovic says focused on Australian Open after overturning visa cancellation

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic said on Monday he was still hoping to compete in the Australian Open after winning a stunning victory over the Australian government in his visa battle. Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday ahead of the Australian Open, where he hopes to win a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
AFP

Cathay Pacific faces 'legal action' over Hong Kong virus outbreak: leader

Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an Omicron variant coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong that began with the airline's employees, the city's leader said Tuesday. The revelation came as chief executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year in early February. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a strict zero-Covid strategy that has kept cases low but largely cut the international finance hub off from both the mainland and the rest of the world for the last two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked a dramatic tightening of already strict social distancing controls and travel restrictions, causing renewed anger among residents and businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia and Serbia leaders discuss Novak Djokovic's visa

The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia on Tuesday discussed Novak Djokovic s precarious visa after the top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.The deportation drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Serbian counterpart, Ana BrnabiÄ, agreed in their telephone conversation to keep in touch over the 34-year-old’s disputed visa, Morrison's office said.“The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role...
TENNIS
The Independent

Will the UK go into another lockdown in January?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded at least 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy