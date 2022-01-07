ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

By Michael Melia Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms...

www.timesdaily.com

CBS Philly

Families Scramble As 92 Philadelphia Schools Switch To Remote Learning Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia schools are going to remote learning starting Wednesday. The rise in COVID cases has led to staffing shortages. That marks 92 School District of Philadelphia schools going virtual until at least Friday. The school district will then figure out how to proceed next week. This has left many parents and kids struggling to adjust. A rep from the school district says the pandemic has forced them to constantly pivot. And while their top priority is to ensure that students are learning, it has to be in a safe environment. The list of schools gone virtual for the week is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mycitizensnews.com

Lamont issues warning to schools who switch to remote learning

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker stood firm Tuesday that schools that switch to remote learning for coronavirus-related reasons will have to make up those days one way or another. Russell-Tucker said state law requires a 180-day school year, and Lamont has not used his...
HARTFORD, CT
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County school districts sticking with in-person learning amid omicron outbreak

School districts within Cortland County returned to in-person instruction on Monday following a week off for the holidays. Amid an outbreak of COVID-19’s omicron variant in New York State, which has seen positive cases rise to the similar levels as the beginning of the pandemic, superintendents within the county are continuing to provide a healthy and safe in-person classroom learning environment.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Greenburgh students head back to school for in-person learning

While some districts are opting for remote learning due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases, others are choosing to stay open for in-person classes. In the Greenburgh Central School District, buses rolled this morning and students headed back into school. District officials opted to not follow the action taken by some other...
NBC Connecticut

CT Teachers Demonstrate Over Views on COVID-19 Protocols

Some Connecticut teachers wore black and others wore red Wednesday, representing how teachers believe schools should move forward with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both groups, however, agree the best place for students is in a classroom at school. The Connecticut Education Association is among several groups asking for teachers to wear...
WINDSOR, CT
Times Daily

COVID starting to surge in Shoals schools again

COVID infections are on the rise in area schools. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
EDUCATION
Times Daily

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
EDUCATION
Times Daily

Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

NEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic's march across the world. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow adopts test-to-stay protocol

District also implements test-to-return program for those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school Citing low COVID-19 transmissibility in schools, the Gresham-Barlow School District has adopted a test-to-stay and test-to-return program that started Monday, Jan. 3. The program will allow unvaccinated students, with parent's permission on file, who are exposed to COVID-19 during the school day to continue to attend school. Exposed unvaccinated students will test twice at school within a seven day period following the last contact with the positive case. The first test will happen immediately after being identified as a close contact. The second test will...
GRESHAM, OR
WATN Local Memphis

'This isn't our first rodeo' | Collierville High School parents & students scramble for virtual learning amid COVID-19 surge

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases among children in Shelby County is forcing some schools to adjust, including Collierville High School. Tuesday and through the end of the week, CHS students will learn virtually, after district leaders said 14% of students and staff and 29% of support staff were either infected or potentially exposed.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers Urges Letters To Mayor, Education Leader To Demand For COVID Testing, Pause On In-Person Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is urging its members to write letters to the mayor and the school board to demand for various resources, from PPE and assistance, to COVID testing. PFT President Jerry T. Jordan released the information Wednesday, saying union members and allies have sent more than 40,000 letters to various leaders. President Jordan said in the release: “Over the past four days, PFT members and allies have written over 40,000 letters to the Mayor, Superintendent, and members of the School Board in two ‘action alert’ campaigns. I am again calling on the swift implementation of a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

