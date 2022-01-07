Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

District also implements test-to-return program for those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school Citing low COVID-19 transmissibility in schools, the Gresham-Barlow School District has adopted a test-to-stay and test-to-return program that started Monday, Jan. 3. The program will allow unvaccinated students, with parent's permission on file, who are exposed to COVID-19 during the school day to continue to attend school. Exposed unvaccinated students will test twice at school within a seven day period following the last contact with the positive case. The first test will happen immediately after being identified as a close contact. The second test will...
Comments / 0