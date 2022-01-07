Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Philadelphia schools are going to remote learning starting Wednesday. The rise in COVID cases has led to staffing shortages. That marks 92 School District of Philadelphia schools going virtual until at least Friday. The school district will then figure out how to proceed next week. This has left many parents and kids struggling to adjust. A rep from the school district says the pandemic has forced them to constantly pivot. And while their top priority is to ensure that students are learning, it has to be in a safe environment. The list of schools gone virtual for the week is...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO