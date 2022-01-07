ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambodia Leader's Visit to Myanmar Sparks Protests

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will start a visit to Myanmar on Friday for talks with its military rulers, triggering protests across the conflict-torn nation by coup opponents who fear his trip will provide more legitimacy to the junta. His visit will be the first...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Joko Widodo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Cambodian#Asean#Naypyidaw#Indonesian#Twitter
